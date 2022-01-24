A. Richard Davis, 82, of Route 35, Freeburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born May 11, 1939, in Beach Grove, Tennessee, a son of the late James R. and Sarah V. (Bowlin) Davis. On Dec. 12, 1964, he married the former Miriam A. Graybill who preceded him in death on Sept. 11, 2018.
Richard was a graduate of the Greenville New York High School and Practical Bible Training School, now Davis College, in Johnson City, N.Y.
His employment history included J.C. Penney in Sunbury, Tri-County National Bank in Middleburg, Selinsgrove Center, Plaza in Hummels Wharf, and retired from Wood-Mode in Kreamer.
He attended New Hope Bible Church in Mifflinburg and also Niemonds Independent Church in Richfield.
He enjoyed cooking and found his greatest joy in his family.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Gil and Michelle Davis of Millerstown, Bryan and Tracy Davis of Selinsgrove, and Michael and Michelle Davis of Middleburg; seven grandchildren, Austin, Quinton, Cody, Bradigan, Michaela, Cori, and Tatum Davis; one great-grandson, Oliver James Davis; a brother, Charles Davis; and a sister, Rebecca Evans.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, J.W. and Billy Davis; and five sisters, Maggie Curry, Ruby Medlin, Martha Barrow, Eunice Coons, and Catherine Baird.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at New Hope Bible Church in Mifflinburg, followed by the funeral at 3 with Pastor Jason Mitchell officiating.
Burial will be in the Richfield Union Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Richard’s memory may be made to the Missions Fund of either New Hope Bible Church or Niemonds Independent Church.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.