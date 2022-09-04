This community is one with a hard history. We have to acknowledge that. Fifty years ago, when I graduated from high school, if you were queer, your work options were to cut hair, sell cars, or wait tables and — whatever you chose to do — keep your head down. It often seemed like the smart thing to do was to take the first bus out of here headed for New York or Philly. It was a good alternative to doing what so many others did by taking their lives. Too many queer folks did that — far too many still do.
Queer folks have been around for as long as humanity has been here. In some societies, we have been seen as very sacred people. These stories are wonderful to hear — but if people are understood as more sacred in some societies, that means they are less sacred in others.
We want societies where everyone is understood as fully human, entitled to Joy, Justice, and the opportunity to make Peace with every skill we have. Pride Celebrations offer us a vehicle to raise our voices together to forward that dream, that vision of a world where every person is sacred and where every place is a safe space to express your full humanity.
Everyone, not just queer folks, is constantly discovering themselves. But the members of the LGBTQIA+ community have had to sort out their self-truths in a society that has not only been not welcoming, but in some cases flat out hostile to our true selves. Imagine not only having a safe space, but being part of those who create that space for ourselves and others — without asking for permission from the outside world. Let’s stop going head-to-head, let’s just go in a different direction.
Even though more and more places are “safe” spaces, living in safe spaces means it is accepted that the spaces in between are unsafe. This is accepting that somehow a community’s “safe” space can be an add-on to humanity.
If we decide to make this true, this great group of local LGBTQIA+ and our allies, we won’t be on solitary journeys. Look around. It makes my heart tremble with joy and sadness to see this gathering which didn’t seem possible here 20 years ago, maybe even five. Look around at your neighbors. Here we all are, Northumberland County Pride — Northumberland County Proud.
Let’s reflect a moment on the price it took to come to this place — together. For too many, the journey to pride and self-acceptance has been a nightmare of prejudice and self-loathing. There has been violence, there has been suffering, there’s been bullying and there’s been a severe lack of good role models and adults standing for justice. It has made lives far more challenging than they should have been.
Too much of that ugliness and injustice has been internalized. We have harmed ourselves, and we have harmed others as we struggled to become strong. The separations in our world keep growing larger, uglier, and more ridiculous which deepens our national sins of racism, homophobia, transphobia, and class. Politics, religions, gender, identity, butter vs margarine vs olive oil — not to mention coconut oil — you name it, people manage to talk trash about one another because of it.
You may not have said this to yourself yet, but the secret we cherish is that forming a community based on love, respect and an ongoing invitation to join it creates bonds and reinforces the worth and value of justice and peace. In this community, there is no room for trash talk, against self or other. In this community, there is room to envision a place to be yourself, where your sacred worth is respected, a place where the planet is respected, and a place where there are bridges of understanding being built between all the different wonderful pieces of this community and whoever is invited to participate.
Why is a day like this day called Northumberland Valley Pride? Well because we’re proud, and why shouldn’t we be? Is there healing to be done? Yes, indeed. Are there too many people out there who don’t understand each person is and are unwilling to see each individual as an incredible, sacred person? Sadly, yes, this is true.
No one can be left unseen. No one can be left unheard. There can be no hierarchies, no little cliques of exclusion. Here — in this community — there are people just living life, trying to heal, making space for others to live and heal alongside, while working tirelessly to build a community of inclusion, where all are welcome. Peace is the name of the community we inhabit. Imagine. This could be Northumberland Pride. This could be Susquehanna Valley Pride. This could be Pride that stretches from here down to the Chesapeake and from there to the sea and beyond.
While I have spent many years in protest, fighting against the status quo, I refuse to spend the rest of my life fighting against the world’s strictures. I am a Priestess and a Peacemaker. I believe that Peace is made, not in opposition to war or fear or greed, but on a different playing field altogether. My favorite quote is A.J. Muste’s, “There is no way to Peace, Peace is the way.” We make Peace by ignoring convention and experimenting with love, hope, and justice. We assume our personal right, as well as the right of every other human, creature, and creation to live in love, hope, and justice.
If you ask me if I’m walking away from the battlement, no. In fact, the battlement is not in my vision. I am walking toward something else, something so much bigger, so much sweeter, so much more in alignment with this world of wonder. I am walking toward Peace. I am walking toward that sacred, safe space of Peace.
And what are we making as we journey toward Peace? We are making Safe Passages to Safe Places. People’s lives depend, not just on the arrival at safe places. They also depend on making the Peace Journey a place of beauty, delight, and safety. Safe passages are shared passages if we make the journey together. This is what sacred Peacemaking communities do. They help us get from where we are to where we’re going and then they help us to live boldly, out loud, and, oh, so proud!
And so I say to you: Salaam, Shalom, Peace, and Blessed be. Blessed Be. Blessed be.
Be cautious in describing someone as “queer” unless you know they view the term positively. Jennifer Finney Boylan, transactivist, Barnard professor, and opinion writer for the New York Times, informed the world that if we love people we choose despite all societal rules, we are queer. If you don’t think that includes you or if you have not been specifically invited by a friend to use that word, please don’t use it.
From the remarks Ann Keeler Evans delivered as the Keynote Speaker for Northumberland County Pride — Northumberland County Proud on Saturday, August 27, 2022.