In the Winter, I treat my sidewalk like a dock and wander out at night to sit at the end to gaze into the vast Sea of Stars. In this season of Starlight and Mystery, I am filled with a deep yearning for Peace. So many stories of Peace are told in this season, and yet, it does not seem that we can move out of our confusion toward that possibility.
The climate is changing and the Winter skies are often filled with rainclouds rather than stars or snow. Technology crowds our brains, making it difficult to experience the wonder and awe of the Dark from which we can navigate toward Peace.
There is so much in our lives that is alarming. The Pandemic. The political polarization of our Nation. Our changing climate. The seams of our families and societies are being frayed. Work is changing. School is changing. More and more people live on economic and emotional edges. The holiday season pushes us toward artificial lights, consumption, and forced gaiety.
Last night was a full Moon, offering a sky of brilliant beauty. Tomorrow is the Winter Solstice, a pause in the Earth’s movements. Some people mark the Solstice only as the beginning of a gallop toward longer days of sunshine — but they are months away. The Dark is here to be appreciated for its gifts of reflection, quiet, and rest.
In this time of Silence, we are to dream dreams. I have only one right now. I dream of Peace.
If we are to have Peace, we must Create it. Peace will not be something deliberately constructed by engineers, but rather created by everyday folk, with great delicacy and questioning, and with only hearts and minds as tools. Peace will have no wide straight roads, but long meandering pathways connecting those tentative, growing communities.
Ever a priestess, I wondered whether ritual action might help us enact Peace? What metaphor might allow us to imagine differently? Ah, I remembered: we all have within us, the atoms of the first colliding stars. You and I are stardust. What if, in this holiday season, all our stardust atoms magnetized and came together to form an eight-pointed star of Peace? A star that could attract our atoms constantly toward Peace?
Why an eight-pointed star, you ask? Well, some Native Americans viewed it as a star of Hope and Knowledge. In other traditions, it is the eight-pointed symbol of Lakshmi, Ishtar, and Venus.
What could this imaginary Peace star do? It could call us all home to Peace. Consider allowing your heart and all your stardust molecules to lean into the possibility of Peace. What would happen if we all yearned for Peace? On quiet December nights, what difference might we make, you and I, if we began to envision our collective stardust shining in the darkness? The next morning, when the sky is too light for stars, what difference could we make?
Toni Morrison writes in Beloved, “the only grace you can have is the grace you can imagine. If you can’t see it, you can’t have it.” Let us imagine working together to repair a world in need of Love and Hope. Let us imagine sitting on the “docks” at the end of our sidewalks and offering our hearts and stardust to Peace. In this season of Starlight and Mystery, who knows what could happen?
We will never know if we don’t try. Inhale, draw up your starlight, exhale toward the Great Peace Star.
Friends, may your holidays be filled with Love and Joy, and, together, may we build a Peaceful New Year.
Ann Keeler Evans has written for The Daily Item on religion and on aging parents. She now serves as “Village Priestess” for cyber villages and people wherever they are in the world and in their hearts and souls. Find her at https://annkeelerevans.org