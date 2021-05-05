LEWISBURG — Readers of all ages explore the animal kingdom as part of the Union County Library System’s summer quest program, “Tails & Tales.” Through the generous support of Fulton Financial Advisors at Fulton Bank, Summer Quest programs that encourage children, teens and adults to read and explore are being offered by Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and West End Library in Laurelton.
The program, which runs from June 7 through Aug. 7, offers fun and engaging opportunities for all ages to promote reading and learning throughout the summer. Featured this year are in-person events like Owl Pellet Dissection, Trick Dog Class, Pokémon Go Hunt, Movie Nights, Crafts and other STEAM activities. Also new this year is a 1,000-minute reading challenge and Brag Tags.
For every 125 minutes read (about 20 minutes a day) children earn up to one Brag Tag a week. Collect tags throughout the summer program. Complete the 1,000-minute reading challenge by Aug. 7 and earn a free book.
Start tracking your reading minutes on June 7 with the easy-to-use Reader Zone App. A weekly paper reading log is available at the library and online to download for those who wish to track reading without the app.
All programs are free of charge.
Visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/SummerQuest2021 for more information and a list of summer programs or call Herr Memorial Library at 570-966-0831, the Public Library for Union County at 570-523-1172, or West End Library at 570-922-4773.