As a lifelong outdoor enthusiast, my wife Karen decided taking me on a road trip to visit Pennsylvania’s elk region would be the perfect 60th birthday gift. Right she was as I’ve been making trips to this area for more than 20 years now and have never been left disappointed.
Arriving in the tiny village of Benezette, the heart of our state’s elk region, as the sun rose on Aug. 30, we were immediately rewarded with the sight of two whitetail bucks: a spike and a 6-point. Viewing the deer, which had been feeding on fallen apples, proved to be a great way to start our day.
Heading up Winslow Hill Road, we passed the Elk Country Visitor Center which had not yet opened for the day, choosing instead to stop and visit the first of several wildlife viewing areas established by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. If you’re not familiar with the visitor center, consider it a must-see location. This educational center is truly rewarding for young and old alike, as it offers not only a fine place to view wildlife but also a large number of educational displays. The center has become so popular that last I heard it was the state’s number one location for schools offering educational field trips
The viewing area, due to the early hour, had only two other vehicles in the parking area — a surprise considering the popularity of the location. While there we had the opportunity to observe a mature bull elk, along with two adult cows, feeding contentedly as folks clicked away with their cameras. The animals in the area are accustomed to humans and as long as you keep your distance and remain quiet, will continue with their natural activities.
As we continued our journey, we were treated to the sight of several other elk, a flock of wild turkeys, and a whitetail doe with twin fawns. Wildlife in this part of State Gamelands 311 is abundant and can often be viewed from the roadway. I can’t think of a better example of how the sportsmen’s license fees benefit all residents of the Commonwealth than the many recreational opportunities that the Gamelands system offers to visitors, hunters and non-hunters alike.
Without a doubt, the highlight of the trip for Karen and me was the sight of two large bulls sparring. Both mature animals, the one was truly impressive with a rack wider than any other elk I have ever seen. The two pushed and shoved, coming together with a mighty crash of antlers over and over again. The bulls fought like this for at least 20 minutes before the smaller animal conceded to the other bull’s dominance and wandered off. As the rut, or breeding season, draws closer, more and more fights such as this will take place as the bulls battle for breeding rights. The rut can be expected to be at its peak from mid to late September until near the end of October.
If you are looking for an outdoor adventure for both young and old alike, I would highly recommend a visit to the Benezette area of Elk County. Visitors can hike trails to view wildlife or simply enjoy it from their car. The next few weeks will be the most popular with tens of thousands visiting the area. If at all possible, I would suggest going on a week day. Also consider that wildlife is most active at first and last light, giving you the best viewing opportunities at these times. As for myself, I have visited the area during all four seasons of the year with each offering its own unique viewing opportunities.
Larry Hendricks is an outdoorsman from Union County. His commentaries will appear regularly in The Daily Item.