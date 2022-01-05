Today, a year later, the events of Jan. 6, 2021, still seem impossible to fathom, the kind of stuff that happens in other nations.
Equally as incredible is the false, dangerous and growing sentiment that the storming of the Capitol was not violent, somehow justified and even staged.
These ideas are so wrong-headed they feel unworthy of response.
Yet here we are, 365 days after one of the worst days in this nation’s history, still pushing false narratives that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, that what we all saw happen with our own eyes, and heard from those who fought so valiantly to keep our nation’s lawmakers safe — including those who hours later still asked for votes to be decertified — wasn’t what actually happened.
America can never forget what really happened 365 days ago. Yet many, clearly divided by political leanings, continue to do so.
A new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll out this week reports that 4 in 10 Republicans called the attack violent or extremely violent. Among Democrats, it’s 9 in 10. In a recent CBS-YouGov poll, 85% of Democrats called the riot an “insurrection” while only 21% of GOP voters did. Republicans (56%) were more likely to explain the rioters as “defending freedom.”
Five people died that day. Dozens were injured. It was the definition of violent.
Defense of a false narrative still being pushed today ignores the fact that each second we are pulling the seams of the nation’s fabric a little bit farther apart.
It wasn’t, as one lawmaker said, a tourist stop. It wasn’t, as another lawmaker said, “leftists masquerading as Trump supporters.” It wasn’t, as one commentator said, a “false flag” operation conducted by the FBI.
It was exactly what we saw: A brutal attack in an attempt to halt democracy from moving forward in the name of a losing candidate. Any other thought is naive and dangerous.
“We keep using terms like post-factual, but it almost feels like there’s this national psychosis or amnesia about what happened a year ago,” Charles Sykes, a former conservative Wisconsin radio host told The Associated Press. “It’s not just that we’re two nations. It’s as if we live on two different reality planets when it comes to the memory of Jan. 6.”
There are not two narratives.
The sooner the nation understands that idea and ends the need to soothe damaged egos, the sooner the nation can begin to truly heal.
Until then, the nation will remain divided and dangerously on edge.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.