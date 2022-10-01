The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge went 0 for 2 with two walks and was hit by a pitch on Saturday, remaining at 61 homers on the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris setting the American League record as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0.
Judge reached base leading off to spark a three-run first and a four-run seventh and also struck out twice. He leads the AL with 110 walks.
Judge is in contention to become the first Triple Crown winner in a decade. He leads in RBIs and at .313 is second in batting to Minnesota’s Luis Arraez.
Royals 7, Guardians 1
CLEVELAND — Salvador Perez had four hits and drove in a pair of runs and Kris Bubic struck out a season-high eight to help the Royals beat the AL Central champions. Perez collected three singles and a solo homer in four plate appearances, spoiling the return of Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac following a one-month stay on the injured list with a broken pitching hand.
Bubic tossed five scoreless innings, allowing five hits. Perez’s home run gave him 1,274 career hits, moving into eighth place in Royals history. He was removed from the game following the at-bat because of discomfort in his surgically repaired left thumb.
Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 0
TORONTO — Teoscar Hernández homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and Toronto moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race by routing Boston.
The Blue Jays began the day with a 1 1/2-game lead over Seattle atop the wild-card standings.
Ross Stripling (10-4) and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as Toronto shut out the Red Sox for the second straight day. Bo Bichette went 4 for 4 as Toronto opened October with a 21-hit outburst.
Mariners 5, Athletics 1
SEATTLE — Luis Castillo struck out eight in six innings of two-hit ball and the Mariners beat the Athletics to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in their bid to host an AL wild-card series.
Castillo retired 16 in a row to help Seattle to its fourth consecutive win, after two straight mediocre starts in which he gave up nine earned runs.
The right-hander settled down after giving up two quick hits and a walk in the first inning to fall behind 1-0 — about 12 hours after most Mariners left the ballpark after clinching the club’s first playoff appearance in 21 years. Castillo’s next outing will be in the playoffs.
Astros 2, Rays 1
HOUSTON — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings and Jake Meyers had two hits in the Astros’ victory. It’s the 103rd victory for the American League-leading Astros, which is tied with the 2018 team for second-most wins in franchise history behind the 107 piled up in 2019.
Javier (11-9) allowed two hits and struck out seven to extend his scoreless streak to 25 1/3 innings, which is the longest active streak in the majors. Closer Ryan Pressly finished for his 32nd save.
Tigers 3, Twins 2
DETROIT — Eric Haase had three hits including a home run and the Tigers beat. The Tigers have won seven of eight, while the Twins will have to win their final four games to finish with a .500 record. With the score tied at 2 in the sixth, Javier Báez was hit by a Ronny Henriquez pitch and moved to second on a fly ball.
National League
Braves 4, Mets 2
ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered off Max Scherzer, lifting the Braves to a crucial victory over the Mets and a one-game lead in the NL East. The defending World Series champions beat aces Jacob deGrom and Scherzer on consecutive nights to take their biggest lead of the season in the division.
New York faces its biggest deficit of the season with four games remaining. Atlanta will try for a three-game sweep Sunday night, with the winner earning the season-series tiebreaker between the teams. Even though both teams are headed to the postseason, that’s important because the NL East champion gets a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Phillies split with Nationals
WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber has hit two of Philadelphia’s five homers in the first four innings to help the Phillies get a much-needed win as they try to end an 11-year playoff drought, salvaging a split of a day-night doubleheader with an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals in a rainy Game 2.
Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Matt Vierling also went deep in the nightcap for the Phillies, who quickly recovered from a 13-4 loss in the opener Saturday. That was Philadelphia’s sixth defeat in seven games.
Noah Syndergaard got the win in Game 2. Luke Voit, Joey Meneses and Luis García homered for the Nationals in Game 1.
Marlins 4, Brewers 3
MILWAUKEE — Devin Williams blew a ninth-inning lead and the Brewers squandered a great opportunity to pull even in the race for the final National League playoff spot.
Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run single off Williams that put Miami ahead in the ninth. Milwaukee fell a game behind the Phillies for the third NL wild-card berth. Philadelphia split a doubleheader with Washington. The Phillies hold the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams. Richard Bleier pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season.
Diamondbacks 8, Giants 4
SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants were eliminated from postseason contention with the loss to the Diamondbacks.
Sergio Alcántara had a pair of two-run doubles and Christian Walker went 3 for 5 with an RBI double, finishing a homer shy of hitting for the cycle. Josh Rojas added two RBIs and Cooper Hummel had a sacrifice fly. J.D. Davis and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco, which ended its five-game winning streak.
Cardinals 13, Pirates 3
ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion beat the Pirates. Pujols singled to left with the bases am to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0.
Cubs 2, Reds 1
CHICAGO — Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and Chicago won its sixth in a row by topping Cincinnati.
Suzuki’s two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law (2-3) was Chicago’s first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen.
Cincinnati dropped its fifth straight game and 18th in its last 22 overall. It needs to win three of its last four — all against Chicago — to avoid the franchise’s second 100-loss season.
Wade Miley (2-2) got the win.