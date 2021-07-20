Aaron R. Beyer, 47, of Sunbury, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, while vacationing with his family in Maryland.
He was born April 21, 1974, in Danville, a son of Monica (Knauer) and William R. “Rocky” Beyer Jr.
He graduated from Danville Area High School in the class of 1992 and earned a degree in criminal justice from Wilkes University. He worked as a correctional officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons at USP Allenwood for more than 21 years. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. More importantly, he was very involved coaching his sons’ wrestling and baseball teams, including coaching for 12 years in the Sunbury baseball league.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Mary T. Knauer and William R. Beyer Sr.; uncles, Edward Knauer and Harold Stump; cousin, Brian Stanley; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Drumheller.
In addition to his parents, Monica and William “Rocky” Beyer of Danville; he is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Melissa (Drumheller) Beyer of Sunbury; three sons, Luke, Drake, and Declan; sister, Marcie (Beyer) Wintersteen and husband Kevin of Danville; grandmother, Elizabeth “Bettye” Beyer of Danville; father-in-law, Robert Drumheller and fiance Nancy Seroski of Paxinos; brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Drumheller of Paxinos; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 Center St., Danville, with the Rev. Timothy Marcoe as celebrant. Friends may visit from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Hubert’s Chapel, located in the annex of St. Joseph Church.
A private interment will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc. Please share memories and messages of support at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.