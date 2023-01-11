Abigail “Abby” Lynn Baker, 53, of Danville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her home.
Abby was born Feb. 1, 1969, in New Milford, Connecticut, a daughter of David Baker of Schenectady, New York and the late Gloria (Masker) Mills of Selinsgrove, Pa.
Abby enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters and puppies; making crafts, baking, reading, and vacationing in Las Vegas, Virginia Beach, and Orlando. Through all of her many discomforts Abby kept her vibrant personality and sense of humor. Abby considered her caregivers as family rather than just health care professionals.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her daughters, Trinity and Kiahna; a granddaughter, Miley; a sister, Lori (Christopher); two stepsisters, Tanya and Jennifer; daughter, Brittany; and loving aunts, Bonnie and Joann.
A viewing will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Kristina Schaeffer officiating.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, N.Y. 10016.