Abington Heights 61, Shamokin 41

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...A several to 8 hour period of snow, then some lighter mixed precipitation or light freezing rain Sunday night near and to the south of Interstate 80. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could be around 4 inches across the highest terrain near and to the Northeast of the Williamsport and Lock Haven areas. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to 3 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A 1 to 2 hour delay in the changeover to mixed precipitation Sunday evening could add another inch or so to the snowfall totals. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&