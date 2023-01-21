COAL TOWNSHIP — Case Lichty and Rylan Price each scored 11 points for the Indians in their non-conference loss to Abington Heights. Shamokin (12-4) was outscored 27-16 in the second half.
Abington Heights 61, Shamokin 41
Abington Heights 61
Robby Lucas 4 0-0 8; Ryan Nealon 5 0-0 12; Mason Fedor 8 3-4 20; Patrick Walsh 2 3-4 7; Roman Cutrufello 4 0-1 9; Jordan Shaffer 1 0-0 3; Zach Brister 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 6-9 61.
3-point goals: Nealon 2, Cutrufello, Fedor, Shaffer.
Did not score: Lincoln Anderson, Jack Petriello.
Shamokin (12-4) 41
Rylan Price 4 1-2 11; Joseph Hile 4 0-0 9; Conner Mattern 0 0-2 0; Cameron Annis 3 0-0 8; Case Lichty 5 0-1 11; Jenssyn Shuey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 1-5 41.
3-point goals: Annis 2, Price 2, Hile, Lichty.
Did not score: Dylan Chamberlain, Brett Nye, Andrew Leffler, Gavin Renn, JJ Leiby.
Score by quarters
Abington Heights;17;17;13;14 — 61
Shamokin;10;15;10;6 — 41