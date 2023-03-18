Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin. What do these states have in common? They have all banned abortion post-Roe v. Wade, without even fig leaf exceptions for rape or incest.
What does that mean for people who live there while pregnant? It means you suddenly lose any control over your life and your health.
It means doctors can’t treat you if your fetus dies inside you. They can’t help if there are problems with the fetus that are so serious, it will be stillborn or die soon after birth. If you’re pregnant with twins and one dies in utero, you have to ride it out until sepsis sets in. If your father or uncle or some guy on a date or the man hiding in the bushes impregnates you, too bad. You still have to give birth.
It means if you have only one kidney, are 50 years old, have been raped at age ten, have cancer or are taking care of a parent who has dementia or you work multiple jobs to make ends meet or are about to be evicted or have a heart condition or have six other children already, or if the man who impregnated you just held a gun to your head, you have to stay pregnant. Doctors cannot use abortion, a safe, inexpensive medical procedure, to help you. The state will force you to give birth.
It means having no income, no health insurance, or no place to live is just a lame excuse. You will have to give birth. And, of course, you’ll be on the hook for the medical bills.
Those thirteen states have passed laws carrying these consequences. Indiana, Iowa, North Dakota, Ohio and Wyoming have also passed bans, currently blocked by judges.
In Texas, a doctor performing an abortion can be charged with murder and condemned to death. A bill was proposed to impose the same punishment on the person who’s pregnant. It didn’t pass. Not this time. But if you’re thinking, oh, well, that’s just Texas … similar bills have been proposed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Lawmakers are writing legislation to establish fetal personhood from the moment of conception (though nobody knows when that is), making abortion a class A felony, like homicide. Punishable by death.
Which means anyone failing to carry a pregnancy to term would have to prove that they’d had a miscarriage, not an abortion. How do you prove that? Who decides? What if you don’t lead a perfect life? What if you had a glass of wine? Fell down the stairs? Were punched by a partner? Are addicted to drugs? Pregnant people have already been arrested and imprisoned for these offenses.
The rush to pass cruel laws with little thought and much chest-beating has laid bare the dirty secret: restricting women’s reproductive autonomy has never been about life. We see no rush to expand health care access, postnatal care, day care facilities, or early childhood education — even though the U.S. outstrips all wealthy nations in maternal and infant mortality. Six of the states currently banning abortion rank in the top ten for highest maternal mortality. Four have rejected federal funding to expand Medicaid in their state. Many have also forced the closure of almost all Planned Parenthood clinics within their borders. and the same politicians so eager to force women to give birth have leaped at any opportunity to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.
Here’s the thing: a vast majority of Americans oppose bans on abortion. About 85% favor legal abortion in at least some or most circumstances, according to Reuters and other polls. In every state where further restricting or banning abortion access has been put on the ballot, a clear majority of the people voted no, yet officials elected to represent us are showing that they don’t care about a referendum any more than your sister, wife, daughter, mother, aunt.
Is this the country you want? Is this a “pro-life” vision that makes you proud to be an American? If not, then speak up and make your voice heard. Because these laws intend to control. They are a form of domestic violence.
Lynn Palermo is on the faculty at Susquehanna University. She lives in Lewisburg.