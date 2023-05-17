About a third of voters across the Valley turned out for Tuesday's primary election, up from the last local primary.
Including nonpartisan voters — who could vote in the special election for the House seat in the 108th District, about 31 percent of Montour County voters hit the polls on Tuesday. All of Montour County is in the newly drawn 108th and Shikellamy school board member Mike Stender easily defeated Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn.
Montour County's turnout for Tuesday's primary election was about 25 percent of registered voters, said County Solicitor Michael Dennehy, on Wednesday. But when you include mail-in ballots, the percentage rises to about a third.
"In 2019 (the last municipal primary) we were down to 20 percent from each party," Montour County Solicitor Michael Dennehy said. "The turnout here, with the mail-ins counted, we had 35.14 percent of Republican registered voters vote and 34.78 percent Democrats turnout.
"I'd like to get it closer to 50 percent, but I'll settle for a third," he said.
Write-ins were still being counted late Wednesday, Dennehy said, emphasizing that all totals now are unofficial until certified on Friday.
Parts of Northumberland County are also in the 108th and 28.8 percent of voters in that county participated, including 31.7 percent of Democrats and 33.4 percent of Republicans.
Snyder County had the highest turnout rate overall at 32.2 percent. Nearly 38 percent of Republicans voted, while 32.1 percent of Democrats voted.
In Union County, 25.5 percent of registered voters hit the polls, including 28.5 percent of Democrats and 30.7 percent of Republicans.