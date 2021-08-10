Abram M. Koons, 82, of River Road, New Columbia, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at his home.
Born in McEwensville on Dec. 22, 1938, he was the son of the late John W. and Pauline (Aikey) Koons. He was married on Feb. 22, 1958, to the former Margaret H. Sarfine who survives.
Abram attended school in Montandon and he worked at American Home Foods for 40 years before retiring in 2001.
He served in the National Guard from 1957-1965. Abram was a member of St. Joseph Church in Milton. He enjoyed boating and was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Marge; a daughter, Krystal Young of West Milton; a son, Abram M. Koons Jr. and wife Christine of Winfield; a sister, Theresa Folk of West Virginia; three grandchildren, Andrea Young Mikowski and husband Andrew, Nathan Young and wife Kelly, and Dustin Koons and wife Kirsten; and a great-grandson, Brody Koons.
Abram was preceded in death by a brother, three sisters, and a son-in-law, Charles Scott Young.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at St. Joseph Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, with the Rev. John D. Hoke officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com