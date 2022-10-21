DUNCANSVILLE — The Lady Lions advance to the ACAA championship game this afternoon against Juniata Christian following their 3-0 shutout win over Northumberland Christian in the semifinals.
Kat Bennage scored the first goal of the game three minutes into the first half, and Audrey Millett scored and assisted on Meadowbrook's next two goals in the second half. Emma George saved all seven of the Warriors' shots.
Northmberland Christian will face tournament host Blair County Christian in the 3rd place game at 9:00 this morning.
ACAA Semifinals
at Blair County Christian School
Meadowbrook Christian 3, Northumberland Christian 0
First half
MC-Kat Bennage, 34:04.
Second half
MC-Audrey Millett (Madalyn Fasnacht), 36:55; MC-Kailey Devlin (Millett), 30:10.
Shots: MC 12-7. Corners: MC 5-2. Saves: Northumberland Christian 9 (Caitlyn Gray); Meadowbrook Christian 7 (Emma George).