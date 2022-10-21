DUNCANSVILLE — Daniel Hayner scored his 100th career varsity goal in a Warriors uniform at the 9:09 mark in the first half in the ACAA Semifinals on Friday.
Hayner went on to score two more goals in the second half as Northumberland Christian (17-1) beat Juniata Christian 5-0. The Warriors will play Meadowbrook Christian, a 3-1 winner on Friday, in the championship game today.
Cole Knauss scored the other two goals, and assisted on two of Hayner's goals for the Warriors.
ACAA Semifinals
at Blair County Christian School
Northumberland Christian 5, Juniata Christian 0
First half
NC-Cole Knauss (Daniel Hayner), 38:02; NC-Hayner (Knauss), 9:09 {100th career varsity goal for Daniel}.
Second half
NC-Hayner (Knauss), 24:40; NC-Knauss (Jackson Conner), 22:04; NC-Hayner, 19:48.
Shots: NC 20-3. Corners: NC 7-1. Saves: Juniata Christian 15 (Micah Dressler); Northumberland Christian 3 (Conner Bennett).