As the academic industry deals with the uproar over UNC’s denial of tenure to a recently hired employee, it would be informative to review what tenure is and how universities use it to generate revenue.
According to The Chronicle of Higher Education, whose April 16 issue featured a discussion about tenure, this term is used to describe an employment contract where an employee is guaranteed a job for life regardless of job performance. As David Helfand, author of one of the Chronicle articles states, tenure is something university teachers and Fidel Castro have in common, as both have “lifetime jobs, regardless of their current contributions … with no provision for performance reviews.”
William Deresiewicz, another Chronicle article author, notes the academic industry offers tenure as “an incentive that makes students willing to (stay enrolled in a university long enough to obtain a Ph.D.).” The goal is to provide universities with a reliable source of revenue from the tuition students must pay while enrolled.
To entice students to take the bait, the industry sweetens the tenure “professional prize” in two ways.
First, they restrict tenure jobs to Ph.D. graduates, thereby eliminating competition from non-Ph.D. candidates even if they are better qualified due to real-world and/or teaching experience.
In other words, universities’ goal is not to hire the best candidate for the job but instead create a job market for Ph.D. graduates. Without this job market, Mr. Deresiewicz states, “Who in their right mind is going to try to (get a Ph.D.) if the best they have to hope for is a (non-life-guaranteed) contract.”
This restriction appeals to students who know getting a Ph.D. will require them to incur significant student debt due to the high tuition prices universities charge, effectively making them indentured servants in need of a guaranteed income to pay off this debt.
Second, universities structure their tenure employment contracts to give employees permission to do and say whatever they want without fear of getting fired. As Ms. Stein, another Chronicle author, states, “tenure protects a faculty member … to pursue an intellectual agenda that might be misaligned with the institution’s own interest.” In other words, unlike in any other business, tenured employees do not have to be team players.
This “I’ll-do-whatever-I want-and-still-expect-to-get-paid” attitude, euphemistically called “Academic Freedom,” appeals to students who are looking for a benefactor to financially support them so they can pursue their pet projects, labeled “research” when soliciting taxpayer-funded grants, thereby generating more revenue for universities.
The Chronicle discusses two problems with tenure.
The first involves product quality. As stated earlier, the Ph.D. requirement to get a tenured job does not guarantee that students are paying for the best teachers. As Mr. Deresiewicz states, “There is no shortage of brilliant scholars who are utterly incompetent as teachers and utterly indifferent to (it).”
This is not surprising; as Douglas Webber states, in an article by Scott Carlson, “By its very nature, tenure is about research”. Mr. Webber recounts when he asked in a job interview how “teaching expectations were tied to tenure,” he was told, “Don’t spend any time on teaching. We don’t care about your teaching.” Again, the purpose of tenure is not even to hire employees who want to teach but to instead hire those who are good fundraisers.
The second problem involves expectations. Because tenure has existed longer than a generation, those whose entire career has been in the academic industry think it’s a normal part of any business. It’s not.
As Rick Brattin states in the introduction to the article, “What other job…has protections like (tenure)?” This entitlement mindset means professors are unable to prepare students for the real-world work ethic required outside the university “bubble.”
Finally, Ms. Stein notes her university does not offer tenure. The result: an increase in “long-term mutual commitment between the institution and its faculty.” In other words, professors are focused on educating students instead of obtaining what has been called “Academic Welfare.” It remains to be seen if university executives will be able to adapt to a non-tenure business model that emphasizes education instead of revenue generation.
