SELINSGROVE — Academy Award–winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. will give a talk about his nearly 70-year career next week at Susquehanna University.
The event will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Stretansky Concert Hall in Susquehanna University’s Cunningham Center for Music and Art. It is free and open to the public.
Born in Brooklyn, Gossett made his stage debut at age 17 in “Take a Giant Step” for which he won the Donaldson Award for Best Newcomer.
Over the years he had several roles in movies and television, including the role of Fiddler in ABC's 1977 television series "Roots" which garnered Gossett and an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor.
In 1982, he became the first African-American to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Sgt. Emil Foley in “An Officer and a Gentleman.”
Gossett has been nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, one Academy Award, five NAACP Image Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards and in 1992 received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
He wrote an book about his career, “An Actor and a Gentleman,” and in 2006, founded The Eracism Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending racism. The foundation provides young adults with tools to live a racially diverse and culturally inclusive life. Programs focus on fostering cultural diversity, historical enrichment, education and anti-violence initiatives.
Gossett’s visit to Susquehanna is made possible by The Dr. Bruce L. Nary Theatre Guest Artist Fund.
