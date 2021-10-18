SUNBURY — Accused murderer Jahrid Burgess is asking the court to exclude testimony from a witness who claims Burgess abused Arabella Parker prior to the 3-year-old's death in November 2019.
Burgess, 20, of Trevorton, was set to go on trial Monday. Last week the trial was delayed when a key prosecution witness contracted COVID-19. Jury selection is now scheduled for Nov. 15 with the trial to begin the following day.
Burgess is accused of killing Arabella Parker, who police said was beaten and later died from injuries.
Matulewicz and Burgess’s attorney, Richard Feudale, appeared before President Judge Charles Saylor last week for the emergency hearing on the continuance.
Burgess, along with his ex-girlfriend and Arabella’s mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, were both charged with the death after state troopers say Burgess beat the child and Delcamp knew about the abuse and did not stop it.
Now, Feudale is asking for a hearing on the motion that he wants to exclude statements made by a witness to police that said Burgess had struck the child prior to the Oct. 10 beating that police say left the child brain dead.
Feudale said statements about Burgess, which included a witness saying Burgess smacked the child harder than he should have and smacked her across the face in a separate event should not be allowed into the trial.
A second statement from the witness claims Burgess smacked the child across the face, laid her on the bathroom floor on her stomach, placed her in a tub and poured water on her face, according to court documents filed on Oct. 7. The statement continues by saying the witness interjected and Burgess slapped the witness and the child, kicked them, poured soda on them and spit in their faces, court documents said.
Burgess, who told The Daily Item in July he was 100 percent ready for trial, and denied beating the child, will now appear for jury selection on Nov. 15.