SHAMOKIN — A preliminary hearing for triple-murder defendant Matthew J. Reed, is scheduled for at 10 a.m. this morning in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
Reed, 23, who had been living at the Haven Ministry homeless shelter in Sunbury, is accused of the June 9 killing of Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and 17-year old John Paul Dicken, all of Snydertown.
He appeared before Gembic on June 10 and told the magisterial judge he was “not a bad person.”
According to police, a dispute over a vehicle purchase caused Reed to “snap” just before he shot and killed the three people inside their home at 3425 Snydertown Road, Trooper Josiah Reiner, state police at Stonington, wrote in a criminal affidavit. Troopers said Reed admitted to the killings.
Reed faces three counts of criminal homicide and one count each of robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. He is being held at Northumberland County Jail, Coal Township.
A previous out-of-state conviction for aggravated assault led to the illegal firearm possession charge.
According Williams’ brother, James Mondrosch, 64, of Danville, his sister and Reed were related by marriage. Mondrosch said Reed moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey and lived with Mondrosch for several weeks before being thrown out after the man discovered Reed was purchasing parts online to build a ghost gun.
A ghost gun is an unregulated firearm built with various parts that could be purchased online and are untraceable. Police have not said what kind of gun was used.
During the preliminary hearing, it is expected more details about the case will be part of the testimony.
A witness said she saw Reed outside the victims’ home as they looked over the car at about noon the day of the murders, according to court documents.
The vehicle was gone by 3 p.m. and later recovered at the Sunbury boat launch off South Front Street. Reed was apprehended about 8:15 p.m. nearby at Haven Ministry Center, a homeless shelter where he was living.
The murder scene and the shelter are about 8 miles apart.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, who is prosecuting the case, said Reed potentially faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.
He remains in the Northumberland County Prison without bail as he awaits trial or further court action.
Bail is not available to defendants facing criminal homicide charges.