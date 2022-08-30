STATE COLLEGE — AccuWeather meteorologists say residents across central Pennsylvania, including the Central Susquehanna Valley, will be at risk of severe weather later today.
The weather will turn combustible in the region as a large pocket of warm and humid air collides with an approaching cold front. This same front caused wind damage around Chicago on Monday and knocked out power to more than 600,000 customers when storms rolled through Michigan.
A few storms produced wind damage on Monday as far east as western portions of New York and Pennsylvania. The threat will expand and spread eastward later today.
Severe storms will be possible from central and southern Virginia, northward to New England and the southern part of the Canadian province of Quebec, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine.
Thunderstorms were already rumbling across portions of Ohio and Kentucky, Tuesday morning. However, the heating of the day will help the thunderstorms gain strength as they move eastward throughout Tuesday. In addition, new thunderstorms may develop ahead of the original line.
"Like on Monday, damaging winds will be the primary threat from storms on Tuesday," said Johnson-Levine.
Heavy rain could fall even as the storms track through the region fairly quickly. With storms also forming before the main line arrives, multiple storms could dump downpours in some locations.
Forecasters have pinpointed a smaller area just north of the Valley that could have a higher risk for damaging impacts than the rest of the region. AccuWeather meteorologists have issued a moderate risk of severe weather for parts of northcentral Pennsylvania and upstate New York.
Utica and Binghamton, New York, and Wellsboro, Pa., are just a few locations situated within the moderate risk area.
By the time the storms get farther to the east, the sun will be setting, and that will allow the storms to lose some of their potency.
"After sundown, storms should quickly weaken as they approach New York City with a much lower severe threat," said Johnson-Levine.
In the wake of the cold front, the entire Northeast will undergo a substantial cooldown as September officially arrives.
"Parts of upstate New York and northern New England may only have high temperatures in the 60s F on Thursday, with the cooler spots having low temperatures in the 40s," said Johnson-Levine.
Friday will be another rather comfortable day, but temperatures are forecast to surge to above-average levels again to begin the holiday weekend.