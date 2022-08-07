Everyone’s favorite topic — Act 77 — was back in the news last week. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the state’s voting reform act that, among other things, expanded mail-in voting in the commonwealth, is not unconstitutional.
It means mail-in voting will likely remain in place at least through November’s election, pending an expected appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court and other legal challenges, including from lawmakers who passed the law during the last presidential election cycle.
Before a rant, a brief, not-so-distant history lesson. When passed in 2019, Act 77 received wide bipartisan support and was touted, by members of both parties, as “historic election reform” in Pennsylvania.
It passed the Pennsylvania Senate 35-14 and the House 138-61, not particularly close final tallies.
The initial ire about the reform wasn’t that it expanded mail-in voting, it was that the paper audit now required was likely going to be costly for a lot of Pennsylvania counties, including many who had to upgrade expensive election equipment.
Make no mistake, Act 77 was a win for voters in Pennsylvania. It still is.
Everybody thought so on Oct. 31, 2019, when Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill.
How do we know this? Here are quotes you can still read today on Gov. Tom Wolf’s website announcing the signing.
“The people of Pennsylvania have sent divided government to Harrisburg and, with that, this is what governing looks like. We are thankful for the governor’s willingness to work with us to enact the most historic change in how we cast votes since the election code was enacted in 1937. Compromise has given Pennsylvanians a modernized election code that preserves the integrity of the ballot box and makes it easier for voters to choose the people who represent them.”
“The bill modernizes our antiquated voting laws. Now a voter’s kitchen table can become their voting booth, and researching candidates can be done in real time. This law will bring polling to the people, and that is closer to a modern democracy: no excuses and no exclusions.”
“This bill was not written to benefit one party or the other, or any one candidate or single election. It was developed over a multi-year period with input of people from different backgrounds and regions of Pennsylvania. It serves to preserve the integrity of every election and lift the voice of every voter in the commonwealth.”
Curiosity got the best of you? The first quote is from Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican. The second is from Democratic State Sen. Lisa Boscola. The third is Republican Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler.
Only one thing “changed” since that reform was passed in 2019. We all know what that was. The wrong Republican lost. A bunch won, for sure. Those included two other Republicans for statewide office on the same ballot and others easily winning reelection, again, on the same ballots.
I don’t care who you vote for or how or why you vote for a candidate. I’ve voted for Republicans and Democrats for president, including those who have won and others who have lost. I try to vote for the person who will do the greatest good, party affiliation does not matter.
I’d just prefer that more people vote.
More people voting is always a good thing. Election losses aren’t because too many people are voting, it’s because of losing agendas or candidates the voters reject.
