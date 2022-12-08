SELINSGROVE — The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) will be closed several days during the holidays in observance of Christmas and New Year's.
The center at 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove, will be closed Friday, December 23, Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2nd.
The office will reopen for normal business at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 3.
During the office closure, anyone with urgent needs may call 570-374-0181 or email info@union-snydercaa.org. All messages will be returned promptly.
The mission of Union-Snyder Community Action Agency is to reduce poverty through self-sufficiency initiatives for families and individuals in collaboration with community partners.
— MARCIA MOORE