When talking about America in an overarching sense, many topics come to mind. Its rich history, culture, and spirit of innovation are at the forefront for some, and death and destruction top the list for others.
America’s past has brought us to the threshold where we now stand. America continues to offer opportunities that spotlight its greatness through innovation, but fear of the unknown limits America’s ability to become a greater country.
A lot of noise is coming from all sides during America’s political battles. In this, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creators should be the ones we expect to push the rest of us to realize a better country and world.
During my life, I have not seen an abundant number of solutions coming from politicians. Yes, there have been historic health care legislation, tax cuts, and funding for small businesses created by the government, but that is not enough. We need more funding and opportunity where the change happens, and that is with small companies and one- to two-person startups.
We never hear politicians say they want America to be the “smartest” country. We rarely hear about the importance of decreasing the dropout rate as a national strategy. We do not hear a national conversation about increasing the number of entrepreneurs and creators by a specific amount.
Our country needs more investment in its diversity. With diverse ideas and backgrounds could come enhanced innovation that helps our country.
While it would be nice to see our government work for everyone, it would be even better if it prioritized an investment in underserved communities. This would stimulate economic activity and a new age of flourishing communities. Not only is investment needed, but so is mentoring and deliberate partnership.
Corey Carolina is an Northeastern State University graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being “The Absent Father.”