Adeline Ghezzi Farrow, 73, of 159 N. Grant St., Shamokin, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side.
Adeline was born in Shamokin in 1949, a daughter of the former Albert and Monica (Reck) Ghezzi. She was one of eight children. On July 1, 1972, she married Malcom Farrow IV. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage.
A longtime teacher who loved her work and enjoyed selecting readings that would spark the love of reading, literature and language she held within herself, and volunteered at Manna.
Addie was kind and loving, noble, principled, and private, occasionally feisty — a complex wonderful person who made the lives of all those around her better for her being there. She would do anything for family and friends and looked for opportunities to show and share her love through everyday gestures.
She was a fearless world traveler who loved making an unstructured plan and letting the winds decide where she would land, delighting in the adventures they brought her and the people whose paths she crossed.
She was an expansive independent thinker: a writer, a painter, a baker, an exceptional hostess of loving and lively dinners, a perfectionist and avid reader who always strove for betterment. She loved music concerts, tennis, walking New York and ducking into art galleries, or walking Europe and ducking into churches to uncover their treasures.
She was a body in motion who with tenacity shaped home into a space that transported and provoked travels of the mind and soul. There was no one like her. Knowing her was a gift.
Addie is survived by her husband, Malcom Farrow IV. They had four children, Malcom Farrow V, Monica Farrow, Phillip Farrow and Fritz Farrow; and four grandchildren, Malcom, Miles, Mitchell, and Anthony Farrow. She is also survived by sisters, Jean Barvitski, Marie Gaydon, Catherine Ghezzi, Alice Leffler, Cecilia Fink; and brother, Albert Ghezzi, as well as many loved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her sister, Ursula Kujan preceded her in death.
Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Our Lady of Hope, 832 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township.
Burial will follow the service in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com.