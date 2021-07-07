Hannah Kipple and Kylee Cush, both 2020 Danville graduates, had very different perspectives on their freshman year of college lacrosse.
“It was definitely not what I expected,” said Kipple, who appeared in seven games for Lock Haven. “It was a lot different than high school.”
Kipple and Cush both got a taste of college lacrosse after not appearing in a game for nearly two years after their senior season with the Ironmen was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I had not played a game of lacrosse in about two years,” Kipple said. “That’s how it was for everyone. We were all starting on a fresh note.”
Cush, who appeared in eight games for Misericordia, and her Cougar teammates all started on another fresh note, as well.
“Our coach actually stepped down a few weeks before the preseason,” Cush said. “We still had our (graduate assistant), and she was really supportive. That was important — especially being a freshman and not having a senior season — with being off games for that long.”
Misericordia men’s soccer coach Andy Loughnane took over the women’s lacrosse program at the school for last season.
“He was a good mental coach, so that was really good for my first season,” Cush said.
Kipple — who set Danville’s single-season assist record with 53 as a junior, and likely would have set several career records if she had a senior season — said there was a big jump from high school lacrosse to college lacrosse. She did add that playing club lacrosse in addition to high school helped her prepare.
“That definitely helped me feel confident in my skill, but my teammates were used to that type of skill level,” Kipple said. “It was a bit of a confidence shock.
“In high school, I could take the ball to the 8 and score whenever I wanted. In college, I could maybe get there once a game. Playing college lacrosse really humbled me. I had to change my mentality.”
However, Cush said she thought the games weren’t that different from high school, but the ancillary things had a more pronounced difference.
“Actually on the field, play didn’t seem too different,” Cush said. “I think a big part of that is (Danville) coach (Carlene) Klena. She kept pushing us to improve. She really helped me be more prepared to play in college.”
Cush said the difference in perception between her and Kipple might be because Lock Haven is an NCAA Divison II school, while Misericordia is a DIII school. However, Cush did concede that playing college lacrosse was a lot more work, which began in the fall with practices at 5 or 6 a.m.
“That was a big difference from high school,” Cush said. “I had to get up earlier than I would have, but it was good. It helped me get going, stay on schedule and keep in shape.”
The biggest differences for Kipple were on the field, especially after the Bald Eagles didn’t have a fall season to help her get acclimated.
“I looked up to the older girls on my team,” Kipple said. “A lot of them had been playing basically since they could walk. I started playing in sixth grade. It was very humbling.
“I was fourth in line for middie, but I did get some time. It was like I was a freshman in high school again. I knew I could hang, but it took me all season to get my confidence. That affected my play.”
Kipple said being a bench player gave her a new appreciation for lacrosse.
“I was a part of the puzzle,” Kipple said. “I came off the bench if I needed to relieve a starting middie who was tired. I actually felt more stress in high school, because I felt there was a lot more pressure on me.”
In fact, she even told her parents that if they didn’t make it to a game, it was OK.
“I told my parents not to expect me to get in,” Kipple said. “The lacrosse level is so different from high school. I didn’t talk myself down, but I told my parents that I might not get in the first game they came to.”
Kipple, who had one assist and won a pair of draws, said the biggest difference in the game was physicality, followed closely by the pace of play.
“I’m excited for the coming season,” Kipple said. “Now I know what to expect. I’m not a star player like I was in high school, and I’ve adapted to that.”
Cush scored three goals for the Cougars, who went 9-4 overall, and 8-0 in games that Cush played.
“I practiced hard all the time, trying to prove myself as a freshman,” Cush said. “I’m proud of the effort I put in. I hope to keep doing that with the new coach and get even more playing time.”
Misericordia hired Nicole Hinkle, who was a Shippensburg assistant, as its coach in late June.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to meet her yet,” Cush said. “It’s really exciting, but I am nervous for the new coach. I just want to meet her already.”
Cush said her biggest goals for next season were to continue to improve her skills and to be more of a leader.
“I’m not going to be a freshman anymore, so I want to try to step up to help the incoming freshmen,” Cush said. “I know how much it meant to me when the older girls made me feel included or pointed out something to help my lacrosse game. I’m excited to help the freshmen feel included.
“I want to sharpen my skills little by little until they’re perfected, and then move on to the next skills.”