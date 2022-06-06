Far too many people are far too comfortable dumping their trash — from empty coffee cups and plastic bottles to tires — in places they should not. The Valley remains fortunate to have a passionate group of volunteers who take time out of their busy schedules several times a year to take care of our region in an attempt to offset the carelessness or recklessness of their neighbors.
It was refreshing to learn that the Union County Trail Authority is bringing back its Adopt-A-Trail program with hopes of closing some of the gaps between the litterers and the public servants.
The program, perhaps, can offer others a chance to chip in and help.
Many of the regional efforts to help the community in some way are often manned by the same people, regardless of outreach. Whether it’s a business development or planning session, something critical like diversity and inclusion or a program with potential community impact, a lot of names are the same.
The return of the trail program — kickstarted by the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority — creates another opportunity for community engagement in a way that can benefit the environment.
The trail authority has been considering the return of the program since it took over the outreach in 2019. It is important, Union County Community Planner John Del Vecchio said, to have “active community buy-in,” so visitors feel invested in the trails.
Commissioner Jeff Reber is pleased with the program, which he said is a positive for the community.
“I think programs like that bring civic engagement,” said Commissioner Jeff Reber. “It gives a sense of responsibility and it saves taxpayer dollars.”
That is a win-win for everyone.
There are a dozen sections of the trail available for “adoption,” ranging from 1,000 feet to more than a mile. Any organization or person over the age of 18 willing to help at least three times a year, between March and October. The Trail Authority will provide grabbers and bags, and latex gloves.
The Adopt-A-Trail program is a year-by-year commitment. More information is available at unioncountytrails.org and there is a link under Volunteer Opportunities, or call Del Vecchio at 570-524-3844.
It is a worthwhile venture on one of Valley’s real gems that could use a little help.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.