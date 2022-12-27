From Staff Reports
Evangelical Community Hospital welcomed several advanced practitioners to its family of services.
Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses, who have higher levels of training and certifications, allowing them to care for patients in a variety of care settings.
Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices are the following:
Nathan Badman, Certified Physician Assistant — Hospitalist Group, Evangelical Community Hospital, January 2023
Jack Bogart, Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner — Critical Care Group, Evangelical Community Hospital, December 2022
Janine Gerringer, Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner — Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, January 2023
Michelle Herman, Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner — Family Medicine of Evangelical-Lewisburg, Brookpark, February 2023
Theresa Kelly, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist — Anesthesiology of Evangelical, January 2023
Melissa Kireski, Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner — Urgent Care of Evangelical, February 2023
Jillian Korgeski, Certified Physician Assistant — SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, January 2023
Kimberly Pesarchick, Certified Physician Assistant — Critical Care Group, Evangelical Community Hospital, January 2023
Ciana Rollman, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist — Anesthesiology of Evangelical, January 2023
Katlyn Yebernetsky, Certified Physician Assistant — Emergency Medicine Group, Evangelical Community Hospital, December 2022
The Hospital provides a comprehensive array of services in both inpatient and outpatient settings and serves residents throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley, including those living in Snyder, Union, Northumberland, and Lycoming counties.
More information can be found at www.EvanHospital.com.