In addition to cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) can further increase the odds of survival for someone who is going through a cardiac arrest or otherwise unresponsive.
“I think using an AED is imperative to really have a good, hard chance to bring someone back who has been in a full cardiac arrest,” said Jerry Shreck, strength and conditioning coach at Bucknell University. “Regular CPR keeps the heart pumping and buys time until an AED becomes available — the electric shock administered by the AED can really make a difference.”
Shreck used an AED approximately 19 months ago while with the Bucknell women’s water polo team in Barbados.
“We were staying at a resort-like hotel. While walking through the lobby getting ready to head to the pool to train, we noticed a commotion and an older gentleman laying on the ground,” he said. “People had started CPR on him, so I went looking for an AED unit. We got his shirt off and the pads on and followed the instructions, using the AED and CPR for like 20 minutes until the ambulance finally showed up.”
Using an AED is fairly simple if you follow the instructions that come with the unit and that the unit shares during its operation, said Gerri Danilowicz, resuscitation training center coordinator at Geisinger Medical Center.
“They are made in a way that people in a third- or fourth-grade level can respond,” she said. “You turn it on, it goes through a self-test. In some AEDs, the pads are already attached. In others, you have to plug them into the unit. There is a picture that shows where to the put the pads.”
The AED harnesses quite a bit of electrical energy, and should be treated with respect, she added.
“You attach the pads, making sure there are no wrinkles or air bubbles that could arc or burn the skin when electricity is passed through,” Danilowicz said.
“The unit will analyze the situation and tell you what to do, including when to stand clear. It may determine that an electric shock is necessary, and you’ll hear it charge up and give the shock. It is important not to touch the victim at this time, or else you could be shocked.”
The unit will instruct if CPR is necessary before another analysis and potential shock cycle.
“Ultimately, it is pretty easy to follow the process — the AED walks you through it,” said Danilowicz. “They can play a huge role in resuscitation and resuming a normal heart rhythm.”
That is why Shreck is a huge advocate for more local public places installing AEDs.
“Anyone can have a heart attack at any point in time,” he said.
“The more accessible AED units are in the Valley, the better the chances to save a life.”