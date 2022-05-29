More than 100 years ago, the members of Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton made the decision to split into two congregations — each with its own pastor and house of worship. While debate remains over the reason for the initial split, one newspaper cited the need for “more Lutherans in Milton.”
The new Christ Lutheran Church congregation was created and a new building was erected at 1125 Mahoning St., Milton. Since then the two churches have, at times, worked on shared ministry projects and, at other times, functioned on their own projects.
The churches are located a mile apart on Mahoning Street in Milton. During the last 10 years, the churches have started to do more things together including worshiping and community service. Six years ago, Trinity and Christ Lutheran decided to become a parish, maintaining their own congregational identities while sharing a pastor and office manager.
Hoping this step would lead to adding new members to their congregations, they came to realize that joining together as one community of faith would give them a common sense of identity and purpose that they were unable to achieve with each housed in their own building.
Gary Schaeffer became the pastor to the parishes shortly before the start of the pandemic. “In a way, the pandemic was a blessing,” Schaeffer said, “we had two buildings separating us.” The necessity of moving services online brought the two groups together weekly. When the time came to return to in-person worship, the churches decided they wanted to continue worshiping together. It was this realization that drove the move to consolidate the two congregations into the Milton Lutheran Church.
Led by council members Krita Yaiko, Kellie Brouse, Rose Deaner, Crystal Gnidovec, Penny Ulmer, Seth Reitz, Don Fisher and Jeff Coup, the last 6-9 months have been filled with the difficult work of legalities and practicalities to facilitate their plan to move forward together. “It has created a lot of energy,’’ Pastor Schaeffer said, bringing new members to the congregation and creating more opportunities for service to the community.
While the two congregations have hundreds of years of history, in many ways they are forming a new church, so it will have a new name, the Milton Lutheran Church. Part of the process has been to embrace the things the individual churches have done well and use those as a foundation to build upon. The council and congregation sees their mission as fostering community through faith, love, and service. The goal is to be open-minded and try to meet the needs of their community.
One unexpected opportunity to permanently symbolize this coming together presented itself when two members of the congregation lost their lives during the pandemic. Pastor Shaeffer shared “We lost one person from each of the founding congregations. A family member from each approached me separately and said they wanted to make a gift in memory of their loved ones who died. This provided an opportunity to create something to show we’re all coming together as one grounded in our baptism.” A baptismal font is currently being built with the donated gifts and will be dedicated during the June 26 ceremony.
One of the new ministry opportunities the church has embraced is a summer day camp. After being forced to cancel Vacation Bible School, the Milton Lutheran Church will be partnering with United in Christ Lutheran Church in West Milton and Camp Luther in Mifflinburg. The camp runs from July 11-15 for students who have completed grades K-5. The camp will be staffed by two counselors from Camp Luther and volunteers from the participating churches.
The church has also partnered with “Getting Ahead in the Valley,” a community initiative offered at no cost to interested families who are ready to begin moving toward freedom from poverty. They will be preparing meals for the organization on Thursday, June 16 and Thursday, June 23 at 4 p.m.
The dedication of the Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton will be celebrated on Sunday, June 26, beginning at 3 p.m. Worship will begin with special music followed by the installation of a new Church Council, the welcoming of new members and the dedication of a new baptismal font. No decision has been reached on the future of one of the buildings.
Regular Sunday worship is 9:30 a.m. The service is also streamed live on YouTube and FaceBook. You can contact the Milton Lutheran Church Office by phone 570-742-4601 or office@miltonlutheranchurch.org. The church office hours are Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m.; and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The office is closed on Friday.