After a child receives a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) from Geisinger ADMI or a similar clinic, the next step for families is to seek out high-quality services to hone-in on the child’s strengths and needs — and to formulate a plan of action to help them succeed.
For families looking for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to address specific behaviors and patterns, one local option is the Mission Autism Clinic (MAC). ABA therapy looks at behavior as a three-step process: the antecedent, the behavior and the consequence. ABA is the only therapy that MAC offers, but they coordinate care with clinics like Geisinger ADMI for ancillary services such as occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech and language pathologists.
MAC offers two primary programs for children: a Focus Program which is 15-20 hours per week working on specific skills and a Comprehensive Program which is 35 hours a week from 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. daily. In the latter, children work on everything from problem behaviors to lack of basic skills, with the end goal being to build a foundation for the child’s future success.
Since the company formed in April 2020, MAC has opened ten ABA clinics — three in Maryland and seven in Pennsylvania. Two of them are right here in the Susquehanna Valley: one is in Shamokin Dam at the former Tedd’s Landing site and the other is in Bloomsburg.
Teresa Boussom, Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and Executive director of Mission Autism Clinics says that MAC looks for locations where clinics can assist underserved areas that have a need for services. Once a client is referred, MAC accepts private insurance and Medicaid.
Boussom says that even after being in this field for more than twenty years, she still learns something new from each child.
“I’d describe what I do, as a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) as a teacher on steroids — we take the behaviors that are being presented, and break them down so things are easier for that particular child to learn. It’s very individualized. No two kids learn the same. We are always tweaking and modifying how we present things to that child so they can best learn,” she explained.
The underlying focus is always on empathy
Boussom explained, “If it were me and I had difficulty communicating my wants and needs, how frustrating would that be? How trapped would you feel? Even though you can’t name it, that’s how you feel…[it’s invaluable] to have someone come in to help me express myself and validate what I’m feeling.”
She continued, “(Children with autism) are processing the world differently and it’s interesting to see how they are perceiving the world. It’s not my values, my perception, it’s their perception.”
She said that BCBAs have a different approach than what children typically experience in a school classroom setting, because typically a teacher has a curriculum and a lesson plan and one way to teach the material.
In contrast she said, “We’re constantly changing it for every child and every day. (In life) if somebody doesn’t understand what you’re saying, they will often say it again, just louder. But I don’t have a hearing problem, I just don’t understand. So, we go back and break it down in another way. As part of ABA, we take data so we can best gear our treatment towards each child — what’s working, what’s not working, what do we need to change in our approach?”
She continued, “If the child isn’t making progress, it is never the child’s fault. It means we have to change how we teach.”
Boussom says that most children are diagnosed with ASD between three to five years of age, because that’s when they are getting ready for school.
“More people are now getting into their lives and seeing some of the hallmarks and raise the awareness for the parents to say, have you ever gotten them tested or had a diagnostic evaluation done?” she explained.
There are typically three areas of deficiencies along the spectrum: communication, social skills, and repetitive behaviors.
Boussom says that Autism is referred to as a spectrum because many kids have strengths within those three areas and weaknesses in others. Boussom has always preferred to focus on each child’s strengths.
“The wonderful thing about BCBAs is that we’re taught to think about the strengths of the child, that’s why we do the assessments after they get a diagnosis. We look for their strengths and weaknesses and focus primarily on their strengths to see what we can build upon. What are you doing right now that I can work with so you can get better at the next thing and the next thing?” she said.
Perhaps the most challenging part of ABA therapy is that often, what you’ve learned with one child might not transfer to the next child or the next skill, so therapists are quite literally reinventing material daily. Despite the ever-changing approaches, treatment plans are introduced in a controlled environment where MAC staff members mimic where they want a child to go.
“You have to meet them where they’re at. We’re really good at respecting that individual and moving them forward throughout the treatment journey to get them to be as independent as possible,” Boussom said.
“As they become more independent, they can move into the public school district and be supported by that district,” she said.
Logan Rice, BCBA, LBS and Clinical director of MAC, Shamokin Dam works on-site to do programming assessments, developmental assessments and run diagnostics. He works within various curriculums and developmental assessments to get a true and accurate picture of where a particular child is.
Rice said that MAC expects to soon receive accreditation as a Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) which is the “gold-standard” for high-quality ABA services nationally.
Boussom enjoyed sharing one ABA approach that can be applied to any relationship at any time: the four-to-one rule.
She explained the concept, by asking you to imagine you are the adult in a situation and you correct somebody or there’s a negative comment made. If so, you then need to make four positive comments. Boussom continued, “I had a staff person who took this to heart and went home at dinner and applied the four-to-one rule and her kids were weirded out. It’s really hard to switch our thinking because the world is so negative. It takes time, it takes practice, and you have to forgive yourself.”
Boussom says that when the COVID pandemic shut down schools and businesses, “we all had an unnecessary time-out, which is a punishment procedure.” She said the reason why BCBAs don’t use punishment procedures in their therapy is because there are negative side effects.
Each MAC clinic, regardless of location, has a similar layout, offering half a dozen areas and rooms for learning and exploration including a circle time area, a large common area that has a variety of games and pretend play items, a sensory room, a nap room and two bathrooms with age-appropriate fixtures.
The creative corner/art room offers children an opportunity for creative expression using a variety of arts and crafts supplies. Children’s creations and artistic “best practices” are shared with other MAC staff using an interoffice social networking tool called Yammer.
One of the favorite rooms by far: the gross motor playroom which includes a caterpillar tunnel and both a large and small trampoline.
The Learning Lair is used for Discrete Trial Training (DTT), which is a structured ABA technique that breaks down skills into small “discrete” components. The trainer teaches these skills one by one, systematically. Along the way, trainers use tangible reinforcements for desired behavior, such as candy or a small toy. At MAC each child has a token board where they can earn tokens for future rewards.
At the end of each session day, the behavior technician writes detailed notes including data from that day. Notes include challenges, barriers, strategies for that child, and how problems were solved, as well as any suggestions to adjust the program if necessary.
To learn more about MAC’s services and locations, visit MissionAutismClinics.com.