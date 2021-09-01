A Danville man is one of 12 individuals arrested for their role in the operation of a methamphetamine trafficking organization, according to the state Attorney General Josh Shapiro in conjunction with the 47th Investigating Statewide Grand Jury on Wednesday.
Michael Rowello, 44, of Danville, was allegedly part of the organization that operated in Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Luzerne, Montour, Northampton, and Perry counties. Rowello was arraigned in front of District Judge Elizabeth Frownfelter, of Loysville, Perry County, where bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.
“These defendants were peddling poisons into neighborhoods across central Pennsylvania, including methamphetamine — a highly addictive stimulant responsible for more overdose deaths each year,” said Shapiro. “We are committed to taking these dealers off our streets and keeping Pennsylvania communities safe.”
In July 2020, agents from the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigations launched an investigation into a drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl. Investigators identified Robert Fowler, 39, as the ringleader of the organization. Agents determined that Fowler was purchasing methamphetamine from Marc Bankes and Anthony Leming. He purchased other substances from Nikolaus Andrews, who was also charged as part of the grand jury investigation.
Utilizing a variety of investigative methods, investigators identified Rowello as well as Chelsey Andrews, Douglas Farner, Barry Melhorn, Thomas Priar, Scott Reabuck, Oksana Reed and Bradley Trump as co-conspirators who were redistributing drugs purchased by Fowler throughout central Pennsylvania.
As a result of this investigation, agents seized more than six pounds of methamphetamine and over 3,100 dosage units of fentanyl.
All defendants were charged in Perry County with violations of the Controlled Substances Act, corrupt organizations, and related charges. All charges are felony counts.
This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Robert Smulktis.
A preliminary hearing for Rowello is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 24 in front of Frownfelter. Attorney Robert L. Marks Jr., of Danville, is representing Rowello.