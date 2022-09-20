YOUTH

HEARTLAND YOUTH FOOTBALL LEAGUE

WEEK 4 STANDINGS

A VARSITY

Northeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Hughesville;3;0;0

Muncy;3;0;0

Midd-West;1;3;0

Warrior Run;1;3;0

Montgomery;0;4;0

Northwest Division

Team;W;L;T

South Williamsport;4;0;0

Loyalsock;2;1;0

Jersey Shore;1;2;0

Montoursville;1;2;0

Central Mountain;0;3;0

Williamsport;0;3;0

Southeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Mount Carmel;4;0;0

Berwick;3;1;0

Bloomsburg;3;1;0

Central Columbia;2;1;0

Shamokin;0;3;0

Southern Columbia;0;3;0

Southwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Mifflinburg;4;0;0

Milton;3;0;0

Shikellamy;3;1;0

Danville;1;2;0

Selinsgrove;1;3;0

Lewisburg;0;4;0

A JUNIOR VARSITY

Northeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Montgomery;3;0;0

Muncy;1;0;0

Warrior Run;1;1;0

Hughesville;0;2;0

Northwest Division

Team;W;L;T

South Williamsport;3;1;0

Jersey Shore;1;1;0

Loyalsock;1;1;0

Williamsport;0;2;0

Southeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Berwick;1;1;1 

Bloomsburg;1;1;1 

Southern Columbia;1;1;1

Central Columbia;1;2;1

Southwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Mifflinburg;4;0;0

Shikellamy (M);1;0;2

Shikellamy (N);3;1;0

Selinsgrove;2;2;0

Danville;1;2;0

Lewisburg;1;3;0

Milton;0;3;0

B VARSITY

Northeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Muncy;3;0;0

Midd-West;3;1;0

Montgomery;2;2;0

Warrior Run;1;3;0

Hughesville;0;3;0

Northwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Jersey Shore;3;0;0

Montoursville;3;0;0

Loyalsock;2;1;0

Williamsport;1;2;0

South Williamsport;1;3;0

Central Mountain;0;3;0

Southeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Central Columbia;3;0;0

Berwick;3;1;0

Bloomsburg;2;2;0

Mount Carmel;2;2;0

Shamokin;0;3;0

Southern Columbia;0;3;0

Southwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Milton;3;0;0

Mifflinburg;3;1;0

Selinsgrove;3;1;0

Danville;2;1;0

Shikellamy;1;3;0

Lewisburg;0;4;0

B JUNIOR VARSITY

Northeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Hughesville;2;1;0

Warrior Run;2;1;0

Midd-West;0;3;0

Montgomery;0;3;0

Northwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Montoursville;3;0;0

Loyalsock;2;1;0

South Williamsport;2;2;0

Central Mountain;1;1;1

Jersey Shore;1;1;1

Williamsport;0;3;0

Southeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Central Columbia;4;0;0

Berwick;3;0;0

Southern Columbia;1;2;0

Bloomsburg;0;4;0

Southwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Selinsgrove;4;0;0

Mifflinburg;3;1;0

Danville;1;1;1

Shikellamy (N);1;2;1

Milton;1;2;0

Shikellamy (M);1;2;0

Lewisburg;1;3;0

WEEK 4 SCORES

A VARSITY

Mount Carmel 12, Central Columbia 7

Bloomsburg 35, Southern Columbia 6

Berwick 18, Williamsport 7

Shikellamy 27, Selinsgrove 6

Midd-West 40, Central Mountain 12

South Williamsport 18, Montoursville 0

Loyalsock 19, Jersey Shore 7

Mifflinburg 27, Warrior Run 0

Hughesville 19, Montgomery 6

Milton 38, Lewisburg 0

A JUNIOR VARSITY

Bloomsburg 6, Southern Columbia 6

Berwick 7, Williamsport 6

Shikellamy (N) 19, Selinsgrove 0

Central Columbia 6, Shikellamy (M) 6

Jersey Shore 12, Loyalsock 6

Mifflinburg 40, Warrior Run 0

Montgomery 12, Hughesville 6

Lewisburg 12, Milton 0

Muncy 20, South Williamsport 14

B VARSITY

Central Columbia 32, Mount Carmel 7

Bloomsburg 22, Southern Columbia 19

Williamsport 6, Berwick 0

Selinsgrove 26, Shikellamy 6

Midd-West 27, Central Mountain 0

Montoursville 20, South Williamsport 0

Jersey Shore 19, Loyalsock 0

Mifflinburg 28, Warrior Run 0

Montgomery 14, Hughesville 0

Milton 33, Lewisburg 0

B JUNIOR VARSITY

Southern Columbia 19, Bloomsburg 6

Berwick 6, Williamsport 0

Selinsgrove 19, Shikellamy (N) 12

Central Mountain 18, Midd-West 0

Central Columbia 36, Shikellamy (M) 0

Montoursville 26, South Williamsport 7

Jersey Shore 13, Loyalsock 12

Mifflinburg 26, Warrior Run 0

Hughesville 7, Montgomery 0

Lewisburg 14, Milton 12

HEARTLAND YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE

WEEK 2 STANDINGS

VARSITY

North Division

Team;W;L;T

Montoursville;2;0;0

South Williamsport;2;0;0

Williamsport;2;0;0

Loyalsock;1;1;0

Montgomery;1;1;0

Central Mountain;0;2;0

Jersey Shore;0;2;0

Muncy;0;2;0

South Division

Team;W;L;T

Hughesville;2;0;0

Milton;2;0;0

Southern Columbia;2;0;0

Warrior Run;2;0;0

Berwick;0;2;0

Lewisburg;0;2;0

Shamokin;0;2;0

Shikellamy;0;2;0

JUNIOR VARSITY

North Division

Team;W;L;T

Jersey Shore;2;0;0

Loyalsock;2;0;0

South Williamsport;2;0;0

Central Mountain;1;1;0

Williamsport;1;1;0 

Montgomery;0;2;0

Montoursville;0;2;0

Muncy;0;2;0

South Division

Team;W;L;T

Lewisburg;2;0;0

Southern Columbia;2;0;0

Hughesville;1;1;0

Milton;1;1;0

Shikellamy;1;1;0

Berwick;0;2;0

Shamokin;0;2;0

Warrior Run;0;2;0

WEEK 2 SCORES

VARSITY

Milton 32, Shamokin 0

Warrior Run 12, Shikellamy 6 (2OT)

Southern Columbia 34, Berwick 0

Loyalsock 33, Montgomery 0

Hughesville 6, Lewisburg 0 (OT)

Montoursville 26, Jersey Shore 0

Williamsport 6, Muncy 0

South Williamsport 24, Central Mountain 0

JUNIOR VARSITY

Shikellamy 32, Warrior Run 12

Southern Columbia 6, Berwick 0

Lewisburg 28, Hughesville 13

Milton 13, Shamokin 0

Jersey Shore 26, Montoursville 13

Williamsport 6, Muncy 0

South Williamsport 39, Central Mountain 26

Loyalsock 14, Montgomery 0

