YOUTH
HEARTLAND YOUTH FOOTBALL LEAGUE
WEEK 4 STANDINGS
A VARSITY
Northeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Hughesville;3;0;0
Muncy;3;0;0
Midd-West;1;3;0
Warrior Run;1;3;0
Montgomery;0;4;0
Northwest Division
Team;W;L;T
South Williamsport;4;0;0
Loyalsock;2;1;0
Jersey Shore;1;2;0
Montoursville;1;2;0
Central Mountain;0;3;0
Williamsport;0;3;0
Southeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Mount Carmel;4;0;0
Berwick;3;1;0
Bloomsburg;3;1;0
Central Columbia;2;1;0
Shamokin;0;3;0
Southern Columbia;0;3;0
Southwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Mifflinburg;4;0;0
Milton;3;0;0
Shikellamy;3;1;0
Danville;1;2;0
Selinsgrove;1;3;0
Lewisburg;0;4;0
A JUNIOR VARSITY
Northeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Montgomery;3;0;0
Muncy;1;0;0
Warrior Run;1;1;0
Hughesville;0;2;0
Northwest Division
Team;W;L;T
South Williamsport;3;1;0
Jersey Shore;1;1;0
Loyalsock;1;1;0
Williamsport;0;2;0
Southeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Berwick;1;1;1
Bloomsburg;1;1;1
Southern Columbia;1;1;1
Central Columbia;1;2;1
Southwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Mifflinburg;4;0;0
Shikellamy (M);1;0;2
Shikellamy (N);3;1;0
Selinsgrove;2;2;0
Danville;1;2;0
Lewisburg;1;3;0
Milton;0;3;0
B VARSITY
Northeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Muncy;3;0;0
Midd-West;3;1;0
Montgomery;2;2;0
Warrior Run;1;3;0
Hughesville;0;3;0
Northwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Jersey Shore;3;0;0
Montoursville;3;0;0
Loyalsock;2;1;0
Williamsport;1;2;0
South Williamsport;1;3;0
Central Mountain;0;3;0
Southeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Central Columbia;3;0;0
Berwick;3;1;0
Bloomsburg;2;2;0
Mount Carmel;2;2;0
Shamokin;0;3;0
Southern Columbia;0;3;0
Southwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Milton;3;0;0
Mifflinburg;3;1;0
Selinsgrove;3;1;0
Danville;2;1;0
Shikellamy;1;3;0
Lewisburg;0;4;0
B JUNIOR VARSITY
Northeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Hughesville;2;1;0
Warrior Run;2;1;0
Midd-West;0;3;0
Montgomery;0;3;0
Northwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Montoursville;3;0;0
Loyalsock;2;1;0
South Williamsport;2;2;0
Central Mountain;1;1;1
Jersey Shore;1;1;1
Williamsport;0;3;0
Southeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Central Columbia;4;0;0
Berwick;3;0;0
Southern Columbia;1;2;0
Bloomsburg;0;4;0
Southwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Selinsgrove;4;0;0
Mifflinburg;3;1;0
Danville;1;1;1
Shikellamy (N);1;2;1
Milton;1;2;0
Shikellamy (M);1;2;0
Lewisburg;1;3;0
WEEK 4 SCORES
A VARSITY
Mount Carmel 12, Central Columbia 7
Bloomsburg 35, Southern Columbia 6
Berwick 18, Williamsport 7
Shikellamy 27, Selinsgrove 6
Midd-West 40, Central Mountain 12
South Williamsport 18, Montoursville 0
Loyalsock 19, Jersey Shore 7
Mifflinburg 27, Warrior Run 0
Hughesville 19, Montgomery 6
Milton 38, Lewisburg 0
A JUNIOR VARSITY
Bloomsburg 6, Southern Columbia 6
Berwick 7, Williamsport 6
Shikellamy (N) 19, Selinsgrove 0
Central Columbia 6, Shikellamy (M) 6
Jersey Shore 12, Loyalsock 6
Mifflinburg 40, Warrior Run 0
Montgomery 12, Hughesville 6
Lewisburg 12, Milton 0
Muncy 20, South Williamsport 14
B VARSITY
Central Columbia 32, Mount Carmel 7
Bloomsburg 22, Southern Columbia 19
Williamsport 6, Berwick 0
Selinsgrove 26, Shikellamy 6
Midd-West 27, Central Mountain 0
Montoursville 20, South Williamsport 0
Jersey Shore 19, Loyalsock 0
Mifflinburg 28, Warrior Run 0
Montgomery 14, Hughesville 0
Milton 33, Lewisburg 0
B JUNIOR VARSITY
Southern Columbia 19, Bloomsburg 6
Berwick 6, Williamsport 0
Selinsgrove 19, Shikellamy (N) 12
Central Mountain 18, Midd-West 0
Central Columbia 36, Shikellamy (M) 0
Montoursville 26, South Williamsport 7
Jersey Shore 13, Loyalsock 12
Mifflinburg 26, Warrior Run 0
Hughesville 7, Montgomery 0
Lewisburg 14, Milton 12
HEARTLAND YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE
WEEK 2 STANDINGS
VARSITY
North Division
Team;W;L;T
Montoursville;2;0;0
South Williamsport;2;0;0
Williamsport;2;0;0
Loyalsock;1;1;0
Montgomery;1;1;0
Central Mountain;0;2;0
Jersey Shore;0;2;0
Muncy;0;2;0
South Division
Team;W;L;T
Hughesville;2;0;0
Milton;2;0;0
Southern Columbia;2;0;0
Warrior Run;2;0;0
Berwick;0;2;0
Lewisburg;0;2;0
Shamokin;0;2;0
Shikellamy;0;2;0
JUNIOR VARSITY
North Division
Team;W;L;T
Jersey Shore;2;0;0
Loyalsock;2;0;0
South Williamsport;2;0;0
Central Mountain;1;1;0
Williamsport;1;1;0
Montgomery;0;2;0
Montoursville;0;2;0
Muncy;0;2;0
South Division
Team;W;L;T
Lewisburg;2;0;0
Southern Columbia;2;0;0
Hughesville;1;1;0
Milton;1;1;0
Shikellamy;1;1;0
Berwick;0;2;0
Shamokin;0;2;0
Warrior Run;0;2;0
WEEK 2 SCORES
VARSITY
Milton 32, Shamokin 0
Warrior Run 12, Shikellamy 6 (2OT)
Southern Columbia 34, Berwick 0
Loyalsock 33, Montgomery 0
Hughesville 6, Lewisburg 0 (OT)
Montoursville 26, Jersey Shore 0
Williamsport 6, Muncy 0
South Williamsport 24, Central Mountain 0
JUNIOR VARSITY
Shikellamy 32, Warrior Run 12
Southern Columbia 6, Berwick 0
Lewisburg 28, Hughesville 13
Milton 13, Shamokin 0
Jersey Shore 26, Montoursville 13
Williamsport 6, Muncy 0
South Williamsport 39, Central Mountain 26
Loyalsock 14, Montgomery 0