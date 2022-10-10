YOUTH
HEARTLAND YOUTH FOOTBALL LEAGUE
WEEK 7 STANDINGS
A VARSITY
Northeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Muncy;6;0;0
Hughesville;4;2;0
Warrior Run;2;4;0
Midd-West;1;5;0
Montgomery;1;6;0
Northwest Division
Team;W;L;T
South Williamsport;6;1;0
Loyalsock;4;2;0
Montoursville;3;3;0
Jersey Shore;1;5;0
Williamsport;1;5;0
Central Mountain;0;6;0
Southeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Mount Carmel;6;0;0
Berwick;4;2;0
Bloomsburg;4;2;0
Central Columbia;4;2;0
Shamokin;2;4;0
Southern Columbia;0;6;0
Southwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Mifflinburg;7;0;0
Shikellamy;6;1;0
Milton;4;2;0
Selinsgrove;3;3;0
Danville;2;4;0
Lewisburg;0;6;0
A JUNIOR VARSITY
Northeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Muncy;4;0;0
Montgomery;4;1;0
Warrior Run;2;1;0
Hughesville;2;3;0
Northwest Division
Team;W;L;T
South Williamsport;4;2;0
Loyalsock;2;3;0
Jersey Shore;1;3;0
Williamsport;0;3;0
Southeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Southern Columbia;3;2;1
Central Columbia;2;3;1
Bloomsburg;1;2;1
Berwick;1;3;1
Southwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Mifflinburg;7;0;0
Shikellamy (M);4;0;2
Shikellamy (N);5;1;0
Danville;2;4;0
Lewisburg;2;4;0
Selinsgrove;2;4;0
Milton;0;6;0
B VARSITY
Northeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Muncy;5;1;0
Midd-West;4;2;0
Warrior Run;2;4;0
Montgomery;1;6;0
Hughesville;0;6;0
Northwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Jersey Shore;5;1;0
Montoursville;5;1;0
Loyalsock;4;2;0
Williamsport;4;2;0
South Williamsport;3;4;0
Central Mountain;0;6;0
Southeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Central Columbia;6;0;0
Berwick;3;3;0
Bloomsburg;3;3;0
Mount Carmel;3;3;0
Southern Columbia;2;4;0
Shamokin;0;6;0
Southwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Mifflinburg;6;1;0
Milton;5;1;0
Selinsgrove;5;1;0
Danville;3;3;0
Shikellamy;2;5;0
Lewisburg;0;6;0
B JUNIOR VARSITY
Northeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Warrior Run;3;2;0
Hughesville;2;3;0
Montgomery;1;5;0
Midd-West;0;5;0
Northwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Montoursville;6;0;0
South Williamsport;5;2;0
Loyalsock;4;1;0
Central Mountain;2;3;1
Jersey Shore;2;3;1
Williamsport;0;5;0
Southeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Central Columbia;7;0;0
Berwick;4;1;0
Southern Columbia;1;5;0
Bloomsburg;0;4;0
Southwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Selinsgrove;6;0;0
Mifflinburg;5;2;0
Milton;4;2;0
Danville;2;3;1
Shikellamy (N);2;3;1
Lewisburg;1;4;0
Shikellamy (M);1;6;0
WEEK 7 SCORES
A VARSITY
Mount Carmel 25, Bloomsburg 13
Shamokin 26, Southern Columbia 13
Central Columbia 26, Jersey Shore 6
Danville 25, Lewisburg 0
Mifflinburg 28, Milton 0
Muncy 26, Hughesville 0
Selinsgrove 37, Montgomery 6
Warrior Run 13, Montoursville 2
Williamsport 13, Central Mountain 6
Loyalsock 41, Midd-West 6
Shikellamy 13, South Williamsport 0
A JUNIOR VARSITY
Central Columbia 7, Jersey Shore 2
Lewisburg 24, Danville 19
Mifflinburg 40, Milton 0
Montgomery 20, Selinsgrove 0
Shikellamy (M) 13, South Williamsport 12
Warrior Run 32, Loyalsock 0
Shikellamy (N) 13, Southern Columbia 0
B VARSITY
Mount Carmel 13, Bloomsburg 6
Southern Columbia 42, Shamokin 0
Central Columbia 6, Jersey Shore 0
Danville 19, Lewisburg 6
Mifflinburg 12, Milton 6
Muncy 25, Hughesville 0
Selinsgrove 25, Montgomery 0
Montoursville 46, Warrior Run 0
Williamsport 32, Central Mountain 0
Loyalsock 16, Midd-West 7
Shikellamy 14, South Williamsport 12
B JUNIOR VARSITY
Central Columbia 14, Jersey Shore 0
Danville 19, Lewisburg 0
Milton 12, Mifflinburg 6
Muncy 25, Hughesville 6
Selinsgrove 32, Montgomery 6
Montoursville 19, Warrior Run 0
Central Mountain 20, Williamsport 6
Loyalsock 32, Midd-West 0
South Williamsport 13, Shikellamy (M) 0
Shikellamy (N) 13, Southern Columbia 0
HEARTLAND YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE
WEEK 5 STANDINGS
VARSITY
North Division
Team;W;L;T
South Williamsport;5;0;0
Montoursville;4;1;0
Williamsport;4;1;0
Loyalsock;3;2;0
Central Mountain;2;3;0
Montgomery;2;3;0
Jersey Shore;0;5;0
Muncy;0;5;0
South Division
Team;W;L;T
Hughesville;5;0;0
Southern Columbia;5;0;0
Lewisburg;3;2;0
Milton;3;2;0
Warrior Run;2;3;0
Shamokin;1;4;0
Shikellamy;1;4;0
Berwick;0;5;0
JUNIOR VARSITY
North Division
Team;W;L;T
South Williamsport;5;0;0
Jersey Shore;4;1;0
Loyalsock;4;1;0
Central Mountain;2;3;0
Montgomery;2;3;0
Montoursville;2;3;0
Williamsport;1;4;0
Muncy;0;5;0
South Division
Team;W;L;T
Lewisburg;5;0;0
Warrior Run;4;1;0
Hughesville;3;2;0
Milton;2;3;0
Shamokin;2;3;0
Shikellamy;2;3;0
Southern Columbia;2;3;0
Berwick;0;5;0
WEEK 5 SCORES
VARSITY
Milton 6, Warrior Run 0
Hughesville 20, Shikellamy 8
Lewisburg 46, Berwick 0
Southern Columbia 26, Shamokin 0
South Williamsport 27, Montoursville 0
Loyalsock 6, Muncy 0
Williamsport 12, Jersey Shore 0
Central Mountain 12, Montgomery 6
JUNIOR VARSITY
Lewisburg 6, Berwick 0
Warrior Run 28, Milton 12
Hughesville 24, Shikellamy 20
Shamokin 19, Southern Columbia 7
Montomery 18, Central Mountain 7
Jersey Shore 19, Williamsport 6
Loyalsock 6, Muncy 0
South Williamsport 19, Montoursville 0