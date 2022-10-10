YOUTH

HEARTLAND YOUTH FOOTBALL LEAGUE

WEEK 7 STANDINGS

A VARSITY

Northeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Muncy;6;0;0

Hughesville;4;2;0

Warrior Run;2;4;0

Midd-West;1;5;0

Montgomery;1;6;0

Northwest Division

Team;W;L;T

South Williamsport;6;1;0

Loyalsock;4;2;0

Montoursville;3;3;0

Jersey Shore;1;5;0

Williamsport;1;5;0

Central Mountain;0;6;0

Southeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Mount Carmel;6;0;0

Berwick;4;2;0

Bloomsburg;4;2;0

Central Columbia;4;2;0

Shamokin;2;4;0

Southern Columbia;0;6;0

Southwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Mifflinburg;7;0;0

Shikellamy;6;1;0

Milton;4;2;0

Selinsgrove;3;3;0

Danville;2;4;0

Lewisburg;0;6;0

A JUNIOR VARSITY

Northeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Muncy;4;0;0

Montgomery;4;1;0

Warrior Run;2;1;0

Hughesville;2;3;0

Northwest Division

Team;W;L;T

South Williamsport;4;2;0

Loyalsock;2;3;0

Jersey Shore;1;3;0

Williamsport;0;3;0

Southeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Southern Columbia;3;2;1

Central Columbia;2;3;1

Bloomsburg;1;2;1

Berwick;1;3;1 

Southwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Mifflinburg;7;0;0

Shikellamy (M);4;0;2

Shikellamy (N);5;1;0

Danville;2;4;0

Lewisburg;2;4;0

Selinsgrove;2;4;0

Milton;0;6;0

B VARSITY

Northeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Muncy;5;1;0

Midd-West;4;2;0

Warrior Run;2;4;0

Montgomery;1;6;0

Hughesville;0;6;0

Northwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Jersey Shore;5;1;0

Montoursville;5;1;0

Loyalsock;4;2;0

Williamsport;4;2;0

South Williamsport;3;4;0

Central Mountain;0;6;0

Southeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Central Columbia;6;0;0

Berwick;3;3;0

Bloomsburg;3;3;0

Mount Carmel;3;3;0

Southern Columbia;2;4;0

Shamokin;0;6;0

Southwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Mifflinburg;6;1;0

Milton;5;1;0

Selinsgrove;5;1;0

Danville;3;3;0

Shikellamy;2;5;0

Lewisburg;0;6;0

B JUNIOR VARSITY

Northeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Warrior Run;3;2;0

Hughesville;2;3;0

Montgomery;1;5;0

Midd-West;0;5;0

Northwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Montoursville;6;0;0

South Williamsport;5;2;0

Loyalsock;4;1;0

Central Mountain;2;3;1

Jersey Shore;2;3;1

Williamsport;0;5;0

Southeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Central Columbia;7;0;0

Berwick;4;1;0

Southern Columbia;1;5;0

Bloomsburg;0;4;0

Southwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Selinsgrove;6;0;0

Mifflinburg;5;2;0

Milton;4;2;0

Danville;2;3;1

Shikellamy (N);2;3;1

Lewisburg;1;4;0

Shikellamy (M);1;6;0

WEEK 7 SCORES

A VARSITY

Mount Carmel 25, Bloomsburg 13

Shamokin 26, Southern Columbia 13

Central Columbia 26, Jersey Shore 6

Danville 25, Lewisburg 0

Mifflinburg 28, Milton 0

Muncy 26, Hughesville 0

Selinsgrove 37, Montgomery 6

Warrior Run 13, Montoursville 2

Williamsport 13, Central Mountain 6

Loyalsock 41, Midd-West 6

Shikellamy 13, South Williamsport 0

A JUNIOR VARSITY

Central Columbia 7, Jersey Shore 2

Lewisburg 24, Danville 19

Mifflinburg 40, Milton 0

Montgomery 20, Selinsgrove 0

Shikellamy (M) 13, South Williamsport 12

Warrior Run 32, Loyalsock 0

Shikellamy (N) 13, Southern Columbia 0

B VARSITY

Mount Carmel 13, Bloomsburg 6

Southern Columbia 42, Shamokin 0

Central Columbia 6, Jersey Shore 0

Danville 19, Lewisburg 6

Mifflinburg 12, Milton 6

Muncy 25, Hughesville 0

Selinsgrove 25, Montgomery 0

Montoursville 46, Warrior Run 0

Williamsport 32, Central Mountain 0

Loyalsock 16, Midd-West 7

Shikellamy 14, South Williamsport 12

B JUNIOR VARSITY

Central Columbia 14, Jersey Shore 0

Danville 19, Lewisburg 0

Milton 12, Mifflinburg 6

Muncy 25, Hughesville 6

Selinsgrove 32, Montgomery 6

Montoursville 19, Warrior Run 0

Central Mountain 20, Williamsport 6

Loyalsock 32, Midd-West 0

South Williamsport 13, Shikellamy (M) 0

Shikellamy (N) 13, Southern Columbia 0

HEARTLAND YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE

WEEK 5 STANDINGS

VARSITY

North Division

Team;W;L;T

South Williamsport;5;0;0

Montoursville;4;1;0

Williamsport;4;1;0

Loyalsock;3;2;0

Central Mountain;2;3;0

Montgomery;2;3;0

Jersey Shore;0;5;0

Muncy;0;5;0

South Division

Team;W;L;T

Hughesville;5;0;0

Southern Columbia;5;0;0

Lewisburg;3;2;0

Milton;3;2;0

Warrior Run;2;3;0

Shamokin;1;4;0

Shikellamy;1;4;0

Berwick;0;5;0

JUNIOR VARSITY

North Division

Team;W;L;T

South Williamsport;5;0;0

Jersey Shore;4;1;0

Loyalsock;4;1;0

Central Mountain;2;3;0

Montgomery;2;3;0

Montoursville;2;3;0

Williamsport;1;4;0 

Muncy;0;5;0

South Division

Team;W;L;T

Lewisburg;5;0;0

Warrior Run;4;1;0

Hughesville;3;2;0

Milton;2;3;0

Shamokin;2;3;0

Shikellamy;2;3;0

Southern Columbia;2;3;0

Berwick;0;5;0

WEEK 5 SCORES

VARSITY

Milton 6, Warrior Run 0

Hughesville 20, Shikellamy 8

Lewisburg 46, Berwick 0

Southern Columbia 26, Shamokin 0

South Williamsport 27, Montoursville 0

Loyalsock 6, Muncy 0

Williamsport 12, Jersey Shore 0

Central Mountain 12, Montgomery 6

JUNIOR VARSITY

Lewisburg 6, Berwick 0

Warrior Run 28, Milton 12

Hughesville 24, Shikellamy 20

Shamokin 19, Southern Columbia 7

Montomery 18, Central Mountain 7

Jersey Shore 19, Williamsport 6

Loyalsock 6, Muncy 0

South Williamsport 19, Montoursville 0

