YOUTH
HEARTLAND YOUTH FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FINAL STANDINGS
A VARSITY
Northeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Muncy;6;2;0
Hughesville;5;3;0
Montgomery;2;6;0
Warrior Run;2;6;0
Midd-West;1;7;0
Northwest Division
Team;W;L;T
South Williamsport;7;1;0
Loyalsock;6;2;0
Montoursville;3;5;0
Williamsport;2;6;0
Jersey Shore;1;7;0
Central Mountain;0;8;0
Southeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Mount Carmel;8;0;0
Bloomsburg;6;2;0
Berwick;5;3;0
Central Columbia;5;3;0
Shamokin;3;5;0
Southern Columbia;0;8;0
Southwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Mifflinburg;8;0;0
Shikellamy;7;1;0
Milton;6;2;0
Selinsgrove;5;3;0
Danville;3;5;0
Lewisburg;1;7;0
A JUNIOR VARSITY
Northeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Warrior Run;4;1;0
Montgomery;4;2;0
Muncy;4;2;0
Hughesville;2;4;1
Northwest Division
Team;W;L;T
South Williamsport;5;2;0
Loyalsock;3;3;0
Williamsport;2;3;0
Jersey Shore;2;4;0
Southeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Southern Columbia;4;3;1
Bloomsburg;3;2;1
Central Columbia;2;4;2
Berwick;1;3;2
Southwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Mifflinburg;9;0;0
Shikellamy (M);5;0;3
Shikellamy (N);5;2;0
Danville;2;5;0
Lewisburg;2;4;0
Selinsgrove;2;6;0
Milton;0;8;0
B VARSITY
Northeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Muncy;6;2;0
Midd-West;5;3;0
Warrior Run;3;5;0
Montgomery;1;7;0
Hughesville;0;8;0
Northwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Jersey Shore;6;2;0
Montoursville;7;1;0
Loyalsock;4;4;0
South Williamsport;4;4;0
Williamsport;4;4;0
Central Mountain;0;8;0
Southeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Central Columbia;8;0;0
Bloomsburg;4;4;0
Southern Columbia;4;4;0
Berwick;3;5;0
Mount Carmel;3;5;0
Shamokin;0;8;0
Southwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Mifflinburg;7;1;0
Milton;7;1;0
Selinsgrove;7;1;0
Danville;4;4;0
Shikellamy;3;5;0
Lewisburg;2;6;0
B JUNIOR VARSITY
Northeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Warrior Run;4;3;0
Hughesville;2;6;0
Montgomery;1;6;0
Midd-West;0;6;0
Northwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Montoursville;8;0;0
South Williamsport;5;3;0
Loyalsock;5;2;0
Central Mountain;3;4;1
Jersey Shore;2;5;1
Williamsport;1;6;0
Southeast Division
Team;W;L;T
Central Columbia;9;0;0
Berwick;5;2;0
Southern Columbia;2;6;0
Bloomsburg;1;5;0
Southwest Division
Team;W;L;T
Selinsgrove;8;0;0
Mifflinburg;6;2;0
Milton;6;2;0
Shikellamy (N);3;3;1
Danville;2;4;1
Shikellamy (M);2;7;0
Lewisburg;1;5;0
WEEK 9 SCORES
A VARSITY
Mount Carmel 39, Midd-West 26
Berwick 32, Central Columbia 6
Bloomsburg 7, Muncy 6
Selinsgrove 20, Williamsport 12
Shikellamy 33, Hughesville 7
Montgomery 20, Warrior Run 13
South Williamsport 32, Shamokin 0
Loyalsock 27, Southern Columbia 6
Lewisburg 47, Central Mountain 0
Danville 18, Montoursville 7
Milton 13, Jersey Shore 6
A JUNIOR VARSITY
Berwick 13, Central Columbia 13
Bloomsburg 6, Muncy 0 (FF)
Williamsport 34, Selinsgrove 13
Shikellamy (M) 0, Hughesville 0
Warrior Run 42, Montgomery 20
Loyalsock 7, Southern Columbia 6
Jersey Shore 12, Milton 6
South Williamsport 18, Shikellamy (N) 6
Mifflinburg 32, Danville 0
B VARSITY
Midd-West 14, Mount Carmel 7 (OT)
Central Columbia 30, Berwick 0
Muncy 20, Bloomsburg 14
Selinsgrove 24, Williamsport 0
Shikellamy 20, Hughesville 0
Warrior Run 18, Montgomery 0
South Williamsport 38, Shamokin 6
Southern Columbia 8, Loyalsock 6
Lewisburg 31, Central Mountain 13
Montoursville 28, Danville 0
Milton 13, Jersey Shore 0
B JUNIOR VARSITY
Central Columbia 20, Berwick 0
Selinsgrove 6, Williamsport 0
Shikellamy (M) 7, Hughesville 0
Warrior Run 20, Montgomery 0
Loyalsock 25, Southern Columbia 6
Central Mountain 6, Lewisburg 0 (FF)
Montoursville 13, Danville 0
Milton 13, Jersey Shore 6
Shikellamy (N) 13, South Williamsport 6
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
A DIVISION
First Round
Milton at Hughesville
Montgomery at Shikellamy
Bloomsburg at Loyalsock
Montoursville at Central Columbia
Quarterfinals
Milton-Hughesville winner at Mount Carmel
Montgomery-Shikellamy winner at South Williamsport
Bloomsburg-Loyalsock winner at Mifflinburg
Montoursville-Central Columbia winner at Muncy
B DIVISION
First Round
Midd-West vs. Selinsgrove at Hughesville
Mifflinburg vs. Warrior Run at Shikellamy
Bloomsburg vs. Montoursville at Loyalsock
Mount Carmel vs. Williamsport at Central Columbia
Quarterfinals
Midd-West-Selinsgrove winner vs. Central Columbia at Mount Carmel
Mifflinburg-Warrior Run winner vs. Jersey Shore at South Williamsport
Bloomsburg-Montoursville winner vs. Milton at Mifflinburg
Mount Carmel-Williamsport winner at Muncy
HEARTLAND YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FINAL STANDINGS
VARSITY
North Division
Team;W;L;T
South Williamsport;7;0;0
Williamsport;6;1;0
Montoursville;5;2;0
Loyalsock;4;3;0
Central Mountain;3;4;0
Montgomery;2;5;0
Jersey Shore;1;6;0
Muncy;0;7;0
South Division
Team;W;L;T
Southern Columbia;7;0;0
Hughesville;6;1;0
Milton;5;2;0
Warrior Run;4;3;0
Lewisburg;3;4;0
Shikellamy;2;5;0
Shamokin;1;6;0
Berwick;0;7;0
JUNIOR VARSITY
North Division
Team;W;L;T
South Williamsport;7;0;0
Jersey Shore;5;2;0
Central Mountain;4;3;0
Loyalsock;4;3;0
Montgomery;3;4;0
Montoursville;3;4;0
Williamsport;1;6;0
Muncy;0;7;0
South Division
Team;W;L;T
Lewisburg;6;1;0
Warrior Run;6;1;0
Hughesville;5;2;0
Milton;4;3;0
Shamokin;3;4;0
Shikellamy;2;5;0
Southern Columbia;2;5;0
Berwick;0;7;0
WEEK 7 SCORES
VARSITY
South Williamsport 40, Montgomery 0
Jersey Shore 6, Muncy 0 (FF)
Williamsport 12, Montoursville 8
Loyalsock 20, Central Mountain 6
Southern Columbia 14, Lewisburg 6
Milton 24, Shikellamy 0
Warrior Run 27, Shamokin 7
Hughesville 6, Berwick 0 (FF)
JUNIOR VARSITY
South Williamsport 21, Montgomery 6
Jersey Shore 6, Muncy 0 (FF)
Montoursville 26, Williamsport 12
Central Mountain 25, Loyalsock 13
Lewisburg 25, Southern Columbia 19
Milton 20, Shikellamy 18
Warrior Run 24, Shamokin 6
Hughesville 6, Berwick 0 (FF)
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Quarterfinals
Nov. 5
At South Williamsport
Warrior Run at South Williamsport
Hughesville vs. Montoursville
At Southern Columbia
Loyalsock at Southern Columbia
Milton vs. Williamsport
Semifinals
Nov. 12
At Highest seed
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Final
Nov. 20
At Shikellamy H.S.
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.