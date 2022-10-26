YOUTH

HEARTLAND YOUTH FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FINAL STANDINGS

A VARSITY

Northeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Muncy;6;2;0

Hughesville;5;3;0

Montgomery;2;6;0

Warrior Run;2;6;0

Midd-West;1;7;0

Northwest Division

Team;W;L;T

South Williamsport;7;1;0

Loyalsock;6;2;0

Montoursville;3;5;0

Williamsport;2;6;0

Jersey Shore;1;7;0

Central Mountain;0;8;0

Southeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Mount Carmel;8;0;0

Bloomsburg;6;2;0

Berwick;5;3;0

Central Columbia;5;3;0

Shamokin;3;5;0

Southern Columbia;0;8;0

Southwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Mifflinburg;8;0;0

Shikellamy;7;1;0

Milton;6;2;0

Selinsgrove;5;3;0

Danville;3;5;0

Lewisburg;1;7;0

A JUNIOR VARSITY

Northeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Warrior Run;4;1;0

Montgomery;4;2;0

Muncy;4;2;0

Hughesville;2;4;1

Northwest Division

Team;W;L;T

South Williamsport;5;2;0

Loyalsock;3;3;0

Williamsport;2;3;0

Jersey Shore;2;4;0

Southeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Southern Columbia;4;3;1

Bloomsburg;3;2;1

Central Columbia;2;4;2

Berwick;1;3;2 

Southwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Mifflinburg;9;0;0

Shikellamy (M);5;0;3

Shikellamy (N);5;2;0

Danville;2;5;0

Lewisburg;2;4;0

Selinsgrove;2;6;0

Milton;0;8;0

B VARSITY

Northeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Muncy;6;2;0

Midd-West;5;3;0

Warrior Run;3;5;0

Montgomery;1;7;0

Hughesville;0;8;0

Northwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Jersey Shore;6;2;0

Montoursville;7;1;0

Loyalsock;4;4;0

South Williamsport;4;4;0

Williamsport;4;4;0

Central Mountain;0;8;0

Southeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Central Columbia;8;0;0

Bloomsburg;4;4;0

Southern Columbia;4;4;0

Berwick;3;5;0

Mount Carmel;3;5;0

Shamokin;0;8;0

Southwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Mifflinburg;7;1;0

Milton;7;1;0

Selinsgrove;7;1;0

Danville;4;4;0

Shikellamy;3;5;0

Lewisburg;2;6;0

B JUNIOR VARSITY

Northeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Warrior Run;4;3;0

Hughesville;2;6;0

Montgomery;1;6;0

Midd-West;0;6;0

Northwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Montoursville;8;0;0

South Williamsport;5;3;0

Loyalsock;5;2;0

Central Mountain;3;4;1

Jersey Shore;2;5;1

Williamsport;1;6;0

Southeast Division

Team;W;L;T

Central Columbia;9;0;0

Berwick;5;2;0

Southern Columbia;2;6;0

Bloomsburg;1;5;0

Southwest Division

Team;W;L;T

Selinsgrove;8;0;0

Mifflinburg;6;2;0

Milton;6;2;0

Shikellamy (N);3;3;1

Danville;2;4;1

Shikellamy (M);2;7;0

Lewisburg;1;5;0

WEEK 9 SCORES

A VARSITY

Mount Carmel 39, Midd-West 26

Berwick 32, Central Columbia 6

Bloomsburg 7, Muncy 6

Selinsgrove 20, Williamsport 12

Shikellamy 33, Hughesville 7

Montgomery 20, Warrior Run 13

South Williamsport 32, Shamokin 0

Loyalsock 27, Southern Columbia 6

Lewisburg 47, Central Mountain 0

Danville 18, Montoursville 7

Milton 13, Jersey Shore 6

A JUNIOR VARSITY

Berwick 13, Central Columbia 13

Bloomsburg 6, Muncy 0 (FF)

Williamsport 34, Selinsgrove 13

Shikellamy (M) 0, Hughesville 0

Warrior Run 42, Montgomery 20

Loyalsock 7, Southern Columbia 6

Jersey Shore 12, Milton 6

South Williamsport 18, Shikellamy (N) 6

Mifflinburg 32, Danville 0

B VARSITY

Midd-West 14, Mount Carmel 7 (OT)

Central Columbia 30, Berwick 0

Muncy 20, Bloomsburg 14

Selinsgrove 24, Williamsport 0

Shikellamy 20, Hughesville 0

Warrior Run 18, Montgomery 0

South Williamsport 38, Shamokin 6

Southern Columbia 8, Loyalsock 6

Lewisburg 31, Central Mountain 13

Montoursville 28, Danville 0

Milton 13, Jersey Shore 0

B JUNIOR VARSITY

Central Columbia 20, Berwick 0

Selinsgrove 6, Williamsport 0

Shikellamy (M) 7, Hughesville 0

Warrior Run 20, Montgomery 0

Loyalsock 25, Southern Columbia 6

Central Mountain 6, Lewisburg 0 (FF)

Montoursville 13, Danville 0

Milton 13, Jersey Shore 6

Shikellamy (N) 13, South Williamsport 6

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

A DIVISION

First Round

Milton at Hughesville

Montgomery at Shikellamy

Bloomsburg at Loyalsock

Montoursville at Central Columbia

Quarterfinals

Milton-Hughesville winner at Mount Carmel

Montgomery-Shikellamy winner at South Williamsport

Bloomsburg-Loyalsock winner at Mifflinburg

Montoursville-Central Columbia winner at Muncy

B DIVISION

First Round

Midd-West vs. Selinsgrove at Hughesville

Mifflinburg vs. Warrior Run at Shikellamy

Bloomsburg vs. Montoursville at Loyalsock

Mount Carmel vs. Williamsport at Central Columbia

Quarterfinals

Midd-West-Selinsgrove winner vs. Central Columbia at Mount Carmel

Mifflinburg-Warrior Run winner vs. Jersey Shore at South Williamsport

Bloomsburg-Montoursville winner vs. Milton at Mifflinburg

Mount Carmel-Williamsport winner at Muncy

HEARTLAND YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FINAL STANDINGS

VARSITY

North Division

Team;W;L;T

South Williamsport;7;0;0

Williamsport;6;1;0

Montoursville;5;2;0

Loyalsock;4;3;0

Central Mountain;3;4;0

Montgomery;2;5;0

Jersey Shore;1;6;0

Muncy;0;7;0

South Division

Team;W;L;T

Southern Columbia;7;0;0

Hughesville;6;1;0

Milton;5;2;0

Warrior Run;4;3;0

Lewisburg;3;4;0

Shikellamy;2;5;0

Shamokin;1;6;0

Berwick;0;7;0

JUNIOR VARSITY

North Division

Team;W;L;T

South Williamsport;7;0;0

Jersey Shore;5;2;0

Central Mountain;4;3;0

Loyalsock;4;3;0

Montgomery;3;4;0

Montoursville;3;4;0

Williamsport;1;6;0 

Muncy;0;7;0

South Division

Team;W;L;T

Lewisburg;6;1;0

Warrior Run;6;1;0

Hughesville;5;2;0

Milton;4;3;0

Shamokin;3;4;0

Shikellamy;2;5;0

Southern Columbia;2;5;0

Berwick;0;7;0

WEEK 7 SCORES

VARSITY

South Williamsport 40, Montgomery 0

Jersey Shore 6, Muncy 0 (FF)

Williamsport 12, Montoursville 8

Loyalsock 20, Central Mountain 6

Southern Columbia 14, Lewisburg 6

Milton 24, Shikellamy 0

Warrior Run 27, Shamokin 7

Hughesville 6, Berwick 0 (FF)

JUNIOR VARSITY

South Williamsport 21, Montgomery 6

Jersey Shore 6, Muncy 0 (FF)

Montoursville 26, Williamsport 12

Central Mountain 25, Loyalsock 13

Lewisburg 25, Southern Columbia 19

Milton 20, Shikellamy 18

Warrior Run 24, Shamokin 6

Hughesville 6, Berwick 0 (FF)

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals

Nov. 5

At South Williamsport

Warrior Run at South Williamsport

Hughesville vs. Montoursville

At Southern Columbia

Loyalsock at Southern Columbia

Milton vs. Williamsport

Semifinals

Nov. 12

At Highest seed

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Final

Nov. 20

At Shikellamy H.S.

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video