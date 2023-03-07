More than 10,000 dental patients have been fitted with an Anterior Growth Guidance Appliance, or “AGGA.” But the unproven and unregulated dental device, often costing patients about $7,000. The FDA relies on device companies to submit new products for evaluation, and because the AGGA was never submitted, it has been sold to patients without that government review.
Boja Kragulj, an accomplished clarinetist who once performed with orchestras in New York, Philadelphia, and Jacksonville, Florida, has already lost four teeth. and she expects to lose at least a dozen more.
Five years ago, seeking to correct her bite and improve her breathing, Kragulj tried a dental device she was told would put pressure on her upper palate, lengthening her jawbone to fix her issues without surgery, according to an ongoing lawsuit she has filed in federal court. Kragulj said she discovered the device through Facebook, and it sounded “miraculous.”
Kragulj alleged in her lawsuit that instead of changing her jaw, the device pushed her teeth forward through the bone that anchors their roots in place, which put her front teeth in jeopardy. Dozens of photos provided by her attorney show that over time her teeth bulged out of her mouth, warping her smile into a twisted mess. In the three years since filing her suit, Kragulj has had four unsalvageable teeth removed and two others ground to nubs, she said.
Now her only option is to undergo far more extensive surgeries than she faced before. She described pain when eating anything that must be chewed and sometimes struggles to speak clearly through false teeth. and her livelihood is lost: Despite decades of training, Kragulj recently said she can no longer play clarinet well enough to perform or teach.
“They’re still selling it. and still teaching classes. and still putting it in people’s mouths,” Kragulj said.
Dr. Marianna Evans, a Philadelphia orthodontist and periodontist who has examined multiple AGGA patients experiencing pain or complications, said she was reminded of gruesome, decades-old experiments that intentionally displaced the teeth of monkeys and dogs to test the limits of orthodontia.
“These studies could not be done on humans because it was ethically wrong,” Evans said. “So now something I had only seen in very old studies that were published in black and white, on animals, I saw in my patients with 3D X-rays.”
Galella, 70, a Tennessee dentist who invented the AGGA in the 1990s, declined to be interviewed. His attorney, Alan Fumuso, said in a written statement, Galella “had not been made aware of any complaints” about the device prior to the recent lawsuits.
“The [AGGA], when properly used, is safe and can achieve beneficial results for the patient,” Fumuso said. “This is not only the personal observation and experience of Dr. Galella, but also the experience of other dentists as well.”
The plaintiffs do not allege in their lawsuits that Galella treated them, but that he or his company consulted with each of their dentists about their AGGA treatment.
For this article, KHN and CBS News journalists interviewed 11 dental patients who said they were harmed by the AGGA — eight of whom have active lawsuits concerning the device — plus attorneys who said they represent or have represented at least 23 others. In every case, they were convinced the device would expand their jaws or improve their breathing and mistakenly assumed the AGGA would not be for sale unless it was proven safe and effective.
None of their jawbones expanded.
The AGGA, which was recently rebranded as the Osseo-Restoration Appliance, resembles a retainer and uses springs to apply pressure to the front teeth and upper palate, according to a patent application filed in 2021. The version of AGGA intended for adults is affixed to a patient’s molars, typically worn for several months, and must be removed by a medical professional. Galella said pressure from the device causes an adult’s jaw to “remodel” forward “to where the body really wants it to be,” according to video footage from one of his dentist trainings produced in discovery in an AGGA lawsuit. In the video, Galella describes this transformation as the key to “curing” patients and making them more beautiful.
However, in a series of interviews with orthodontists, periodontists, and maxillofacial surgeons — all of whom have more training than the average dentist — these experts said that while it is possible to expand the jaws of children without surgery, jawbones stop growing forward as people mature into adulthood. Experts who have examined patients fitted with an AGGA said the device aggressively moved teeth, sometimes creating an illusion of jaw growth by tilting some teeth forward
Dr. Kasey Li, a California maxillofacial surgeon and sleep apnea specialist, described the AGGA device as “medieval” and said using it to try to expand a jaw is not unlike trying to make your house bigger by simply pushing on the wooden framing in the walls.
“The entire concept of this device, of this treatment, makes zero sense,” Li said. “It doesn’t grow the jaw. It doesn’t widen the jaw. It just pushes the teeth out of their original position.”
Eventually, Kragulj sought help from the man who knew the AGGA better than anyone: Galella. She said she traveled to his Facial Beauty Institute for a consultation, expecting an elite academic facility but finding only a small clinic with aging wallpaper and broken equipment.
Kragulj said Galella looked in her mouth and, after an audible sigh, offered to fix her for $15,000 — plus as much as $15,000 more per tooth. Galella confirmed that meeting and approximate cost in his deposition.
After the meeting, Kragulj decided she was done with Galella. She said she returned to the traditional surgeons and specialists she once eschewed, and the first orthodontist she saw described her teeth as “the worst thing he’d ever seen.”
Kragulj said that since abandoning the AGGA treatment she had to have four front teeth removed and was fitted with a dental bridge of false teeth. She said she will need surgery to fix the underlying problems in her jaw and will likely need to replace her upper teeth with prosthetics.
Her entire treatment will cost, by her estimate, a minimum of $150,000, followed by a lifetime of maintaining and replacing dental implants, she said.
Kragulj said it is unlikely she will ever play the clarinet professionally again and as of now she cannot play properly for even a minute without pain.
“My inner world is very silent,” Kragulj said. “It was my voice.”
CBS News producer Nicole Keller contributed to this article.
KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues.