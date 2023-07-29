State Rep. Michael Stender will host two open houses in August.
The first is Aug. 3 from 3 p.m. until 6.p.m in Milton at 2 Filbert St. The second will be in Sunbury at 390 Washington Avenue from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
— Francis Scarcella
SUNBURY —
Aging office to hold virtual session on master plan
Seniors interested in learning about Pennsylvania’s Master Plan for Older Adults can participate in virtual listening sessions in August.
According to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office, the sessions “will present an overview of the plan with a concentration on AARP’s 8 Domains of Livability for Age-Friendly Communities from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 and Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22 and 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Aug. 25.
Pennsylvanians interested in attending any of these virtual listening sessions can register at https://form.jotform.com/P4A_Events/REGISTRATION-PDA-MPOA-LS-AUG-2023.
Pennsylvania Department of Aging officials said the 10-year strategic plan is designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians and help the population live where they choose and thrive and age in place.
The Area Agencies on Aging and the Centers for Independent Living will also host in-person listening sessions in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. The Department has created a list of these sessions organized by county at aging.pa.gov/MasterPlan. This list will be updated as more sessions are scheduled.
Individuals who would like to submit input on the plan anytime can either email AgingPlan@pa.gov or send mail to: Pennsylvania Department of Aging, c/o Master Plan, 555 Walnut St., 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101.
— The Daily Item