By Saturday, June 24, 1972, John Moore and his fellow reporters at The Daily Item had been working nearly nonstop for three days. By that point, Hurricane Agnes had already killed six Valley residents — three each in Northumberland and Union counties. They were tired, unsure of what would happen next. The rain had stopped, replaced by heat and humidity. While towns across the Valley started to come to a realization of what had happened, the focus in Sunbury, which had been spared the brunt of the destruction, was on the flood wall. Would it hold?
“No one knew the answer to that question,” Moore said just weeks before the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes in Pennsylvania. “Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the water was high on the wall. No one knew. Water had been to the wall before, but not like that; it had never been tested like that.”
Moore was a staff reporter for The Daily Item in 1972; he eventually became managing editor at the paper. Living in Sunbury, he worked out of the main office still located at the corner of 2nd and Market streets, just a block off Front Street where the wall protected everyone in the city. Other reporters were scattered around the area: Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Milton. All were working out of bureaus then and called reports into the Sunbury newsroom to be dictated to be put into print.
Moore recalled John Huckaby calling in the death of Lewisburg safety officer Gordon Hufnagle on June 22. Others called in reports of devastation from the Isle of Que and Milton, which had more than $18 million in damages to homes and businesses.
But for Moore, his immediate concerns were the safety of his family and reporting the news he was seeing in Sunbury.
In 1972, Moore had two young children, a 2 1/2-year-old son and 15-month old daughter. Because June had already been an abnormally wet month even before Agnes arrived, the initial heavy rains from the hurricane’s remnants flooded low-lying areas of Sunbury, including Moore’s home on Greenough Street. On Friday, Moore and his wife took their children to a church on a hill in the city, a location that was accepting “refugees,” as Moore called them.
“That’s what we were, there were people like us all over,” he said.
Like all journalists, Moore tried to balance between doing his job and making sure his family was safe. During such a crisis, it was a tenuous balance.
“We were all working under tremendous pressure,” Moore said of the newspaper’s staff. “Everybody was jittery. Many of the men in the press crew lived in Sunbury and they had heard the levee had given way at Shikellamy Avenue, so they all wanted to leave. The publisher, Phil Blake, was an ex-Marine and he had a presence. He wanted them to stay and print the paper.
“So I called the (police) dispatcher and they said it was a false rumor. It went across the room, ‘false rumor, false rumor, false rumor.’ So they stayed and printed the paper.”
During the marathon coverage, Moore recalled jumping in his car and driving toward Herndon where there were reports of a rockslide that had killed someone. Moore said he followed the coroner’s vehicle as far as they could go.
“We went down below Penn’s Tavern until we were stopped by a big tree in the road,” he said. “We turned around. I found a gas station north of Penn’s Tavern and called in what I knew. That’s how it was for the first two or three days.”
On Saturday, June 24, Moore took one of the most famous pictures of Sunbury ever taken. After making his rounds of the city with Daily Item colleague Mike Kane, they ended up on the southern end of the city, near the present-day Weis Markets corporate headquarters.
Moore said at that spot in the city, the wall his high, maybe 10-12 feet. He and Kane could see water lapping over the top of it.
“I am kind of a fatalist and I am very stoic,” he said. “I looked at the top of the wall and said, ‘Oh my god, if this comes over, we are dead.’ I had no idea if it would or not. It wasn’t designed for that.”
Moore walked to the top of the level and snapped a picture looking north. The water is nearly levee with the top of the wall. A tree, its trunk invisible in the murky water, sticks out of the raging river.
“The water was this far from the top,” Moore said, holding his index and middle fingers an inch apart.
The water never went over the wall. Unlike a large portion of the Valley, Sunbury was mostly spared.
Moore admitted because he was so busy reporting in Sunbury, in the immediacy of the storm he didn’t comprehend what happened in other parts of the Valley and across Pennsylvania. Moore said his mother-in-law was buried in Forty Fort, across the Susquehanna River from Wilkes-Barre. Her body was one of 38 that were washed from a cemetery that were able to be identified. He said his wife’s grandparents’ bodies, also buried in the cemetery, were washed away and never recovered.
“We had no idea,” Moore said. “When we were able to get out, I went to Danville. In the high school auditorium, it was a mess, all the seats were everywhere. The pedestrian bridge over Route 54 the deck was gone. I went to see a friend in Milton, and I was horrified to see how bad it was there.
Moore said as a reporter, it was the kind of work that rushes the adrenalin.
“It was exciting, the kind of thing you live for, but hope you never have to deal with again. We had a great suspense story, it still is. But all remember how terrifying it was.”