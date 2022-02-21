Agnes I. Fawver, 94, of Liverpool, entered eternal rest Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Pythian Kinkora Nursing Home in Duncannon.
She was born Dec. 25, 1927, in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, a daughter of the late Jacob Clayton and Annie M. (Dressler) Inch. On Aug. 15, 1948, Agnes married her husband, Emory A. Fawver, who preceded her on July 7, 1992.
Agnes was employed as a seamstress at Juniata Garment in Liverpool. She attended St. Paul’s Church.
She enjoyed reading in which she instilled in her sons and also crocheting. Her greatest enjoyment was spending precious time with her family and being a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister.
Agnes was caring, thoughtful, and was always able to see the best in people. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone.
Agnes is survived by her three sons, Gordon C. Fawver and his wife Patty of Marysville, Gary C. Fawver of Liverpool, and E. Fred Fawver and his wife Kathy of Mount Pleasant Mills; grandchildren, Leann Fawver of Marysville, Kimberly Stebbins and her husband Christian of Cherry Hill, NJ, Ryan Fawver of Marysville, and Cody Palm and his wife Joy of Harrisburg; three sisters, Anna Mae Hayes, Laura Strawser, and Marie Hoffman; and a brother, Clayton “Junior” Inch.
She was preceded by her parents, husband, four sisters, Esther Hile, Pauline Zeleny, June Strawser, and Violet Inch; and three brothers, George Inch, Franklin Inch, and Ralph Inch.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front St., Liverpool, PA 17045 followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kurt Kantz officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in St. Paul’s Church Cemetery, Liverpool.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Agnes be mailed to the Salvation Army, 9 S. Dorcas St., Lewistown, PA 17044.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front St., Liverpool, have been entrusted with the arrangements.