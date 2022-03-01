Agnes L. “Peg” (Stout) Osborn passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home in Lewisburg at age 93.
She was born in Orleans, Indiana on May 21, 1928, to Albert and Anna (Moore) Stout. On Aug. 29, 1959, she married Henry H. Osborn, and together they celebrated 58 years of marriage before his death on June 7, 2018. She is survived by her two sons, John and Stephen; and two grandchildren, Catherine and Sean.
Peg was a graduate of Mitchell High School, Indiana, where she was a contemporary of Virgil (Gus) Grissom, the second American to fly in space.
She spent most of her time raising her two children and taking care of her house. After John and Stephan graduated high school, Peg worked as a secretary at Wellsville High School, Wellsville, NY for a number of years.
Peg enjoyed oil and watercolor painting, quilting, embroidering and cooking.
Donations in her memory may be made to PA Breast Cancer Awareness Coalition, 2397 Quentin Road, Suite B, Lebanon, PA 17042 or online at www.pabreastcancer.org/donate/
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com