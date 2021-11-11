Aladean M. Aikey, 97, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
She was born Oct. 7, 1924, in Watsontown, a daughter of the late A. Larue and Ilda (Gray) Plotts. On June 14, 1947, she married John C. Aikey, who preceded her in death Oct. 19, 2005.
Aladean was a graduate of Watsontown High School.
She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Mifflinburg.
Aladean was a member of the Mifflinburg American Legion Ladies Auxillary.
Surviving are four daughters and three sons-in-law, Patsy and Harry Harris of Virginia, Kathy and Paul Houdeshell, Lana Aikey, and Lisa and Daniel Culp, all of Mifflinburg; two brothers and sister-in-law, Frank “Mike” Plotts of Lewisburg, and Richard and Mildred Plotts of Bloomsburg; one sister, Emily Printzenhoff of Milton; four grandchildren, Jessica Aikey of Mifflinburg, Dillon and his wife Allison Culp of Pittsburgh, Daniel Culp II, of Mifflinburg, and Tiffany and her husband Mark Shoemaker of Mifflinburg; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Cindy Lou Aikey; two sisters, Carolyn Bowersox and Donna Wesley; and four brothers, A. Larue Jr., William, Boyd, and Roger Plotts.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 2 with the Rev. Ted Justice officiating.
Burial will be in Hartleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
