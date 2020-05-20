Alan C. Ruckle, 63, Millmont

Alan C. Ruckle, 63, of Millmont, entered into rest at 1:50 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at home.
He was born April 17, 1957, in Lewisburg, a son of Charles H. Ruckle of Millmont and the late Laura Lee (Merrill) Ruckle.
Alan was a 1975 graduate of Mifflinburg High School and graduated from Williamsport Area Community College — now Pennsylvania College of Technology — in 1977 with an associate’s degree in building trades/carpentry.
Surviving in addition to his father, are one son and daughter-in-law, Brad Ruckle (Ann) of Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Brynn Fink and Christopher Ruckle; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen Ruhl (Thomas) of Williamsport, and Peggy Diehl (Mathew) of Millmont; one brother-in-law, Greg Katherman of Mifflinburg; eight nieces and nephews; and 15 great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Katherman; and one nephew, Robert Duncan.
Alan was a highly experienced carpenter and craftsman. He began his career in western Pennsylvania as a construction foreman and spent much of his later life as an independent handyman and building contractor at the West End of Union County. He could fix or build anything and enjoyed teaching young people the trade. He was the very proud father of a military veteran and enjoyed family gatherings and telling tall tales and stories. Alan was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, archer, fisherman, marksman and was a member of the NRA.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.