Alan Roy Ferster, 54, of Richfield, entered into eternal rest at his home on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
He was born May 14, 1967, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Richard Alan Ferster who passed away July 8, 2017, and the late Marian Jean (Fister) Ferster who passed away Nov. 26, 2007.
Alan was a high school graduate and also received an associates degree in art from Vo-Tech. He was previously employed at Martin Brothers Produce in Selinsgrove. Alan was currently a self-employed artist. His greatest enjoyment was painting and creating his wood carvings. He was a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Mount Pleasant Mills.
He is survived by a sister, Sandra Ferster at home; and an aunt, Alice Renn of Northumberland.
There will be no services.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, have been entrusted with the arrangements.