Alan R. Narehood, 71 of Mifflinburg, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
He was born in Lewistown on July 24, 1951, a son of the late Harold L. and Pauline M. (Ewing) Narehood.
Alan was a 1970 graduate of West Snyder High School. He was very involved in the FFA program during his time in high school and enjoyed agriculture and dairy cattle.
After graduation, Alan was a milk tester with DHIA for many years.
He always enjoyed dairy farming and taking care of his animals.
He is survived by two brothers, Nelson and Gary Narehood; two sisters, Carla (Ken) Kreamer and Patricia “Trish” (Chriss) Nipple; one niece, Becky Keenen; one nephew, Kyle Nipple; and two great-nieces, Charlotte and Julia Keenen.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown followed by the funeral at 2 with Pastor Alvin Smith officiating.
Burial will be held in Troxelville Union Cemetery.