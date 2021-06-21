Albert M. Hardwicke III, 60, a resident of The Gardens at West Shore, Camp Hill, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was the son of Lorna Fuentes of Liverpool. A viewing will be held from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, followed by the funeral service at 2, at Riverview Mennonite Church, 77 Oriental Road and corner of Old Trail, Liverpool. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
