Albert P. Hess, 95, Lewisburg

Albert P. “Brick “ Hess passed away March 30, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital. Born in Winfield on May 5, 1926, he was the son of Paul John and Mabel M. (Heiser) Hess. On Nov. 3, 1946, he married the former Dorothy Hill at the Evangelical Church in Lewisburg by Rev. Basom.
Along with his wife of 75 years, surviving are a son, Albert P. Hess Jr. (Mary Kathleen); and daughter Tracy D. Walter (Doug); grandchildren, Bridget Hotrum, Zachary Hess and Amanda Morgan; great-grandchildren, Madeleine Hotrum, Natalie Hotrum, Ava Hotrum, Rylie Hotrum, Zachary P. Hess Jr., Hadley Hess, Stella Morgan and Charlotte Morgan; a brother, Richard Hess, and sister, Marjorie Donahue. He was predeceased by sons, Larry D. Hess and Steven A. Hess; brothers, Bernard Hess and William I Hess; sisters, Bernice M. Wetzel, Betty J. Smith, Gladys M. Zimmerman, Grace Machesic, and niece, Pamela Zimmerman.
He was educated at Montandon and Lewisburg schools.
Al retired from Bethlehem Steel in Williamsport and also drove school bus for the Lewisburg School District for 43 years.
He enlisted into WWII at the age of 17 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from Aug. 9, 1943–March 15, 1946, in both the North Atlantic and Pacific theaters. Brick served as a Seaman 1st class – anti aircraft gunner as they ran cargo ships across the Atlantic. On Jan. 11, 1944, while serving on the USS Joseph Smith, the ship was torpedoed by a German u-boat off the coast of Iceland. A passing British corvette boat rescued the survivors. Albert earned the Good Conduct medal, Medals for America and the Great Britain Battle of Atlantic Medal.
A dedicated member of the American Legion, he received the Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor in the American Legion. He served as 17th District Commander, Assistant Sergeant of Arms Pennsylvania American Legion, Judge Advocate for the 17th district, Finance Officer of the central section and District Chaplain. Al also served as Commander, Vice Commander, Adjutant and board member of the Montandon American Legion. A room there is named in his honor.
He also served as Commander of the Lewisburg VFW and President of the Central Susquehanna Valley Veterans Council.
He was also awarded a Quilt of Valor.
Al was instrumental in getting a portion of Route 15 in Lewisburg named the “Donald L Heiter Memorial Highway.”
Brick was a member of the Free Accepted Masons – Lodge 256 in Milton where he served as Chaplain. He was also a member of the Chapter 298 Masonic Order in Milton where he served as High Priest in addition to being a member of the Williamsport Consistory.
Adding to his legacy, he formed the committee that got the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on South Third street in Lewisburg refurbished. It was out of this that the Union County Veterans Parade was born.
But the accomplishment he was most proud of was the combined effort he and fellow veteran Drew Machamer collaborated on: they had a dream of building a monument honoring those who served in WWII. In 2003, the Union County WWII Honor Roll was dedicated in Mifflinburg and contains the 2260 names who served from Union County. Yearly, the Veterans’ Day ceremony is held there and a benefit done for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home. Al would love for everyone to stop at the monument grounds or visit the Facebook page: Union County WW2 Honor Roll – Mifflinburg Pa. Should you consider doing something in honor of Al, nothing would make him happier than a donation to help maintain the Honor Roll and the grounds it resides on. Tax deductible donations can be made out to: Union County Veterans Foundation c/o 916 Washington Ave, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Visitation is planned for Friday, April 22, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, 801 Market Street, Lewisburg from 10 a.m.–noon closing with a Masonic ceremony. Following this will be a celebration of his life and military ceremony at the Montandon American Legion starting at 1 p.m. Minister and Vietnam veteran Dick Devett will officiate the service.
“One Flag, One Land, One Heart, One Hand, One Nation Evermore.” Oliver Wendell Holmes.