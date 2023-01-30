Albert P. Walters, 61, of 1128 W. Arch St., Coal Township, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Grandview Nursing Home, Danville.
He was born Sept. 2, 1961, in Shamokin, a son of the late Robert and Ida Jean (Bixler) Walters. He graduated from Susquenita High School in Marysville, and worked at Jones Hardware in Shamokin.
Albert is survived by three sisters, Sharon Wheary and her husband Morton of Coal Township, Joann Doyle of Coal Township, and Dory Spotts of Shamokin; a brother, Daniel Walters of Shamokin; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by a brother, John Walters Sr.; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Doyle.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township, with Pastor Rudy Sheptock officiating.
Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor.