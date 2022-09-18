Alberta M. Boyle, 99, of Front Street, Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Alberta was born Feb. 1, 1923, in Mount Carmel, a daughter of the late Stephen and Johnna (Darab) Mihalik. On Dec. 26, 1953, she married Carl B. Boyle, who preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 1983.
She was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School. During World War II, she was the first woman hired at the Philadelphia Ordinance in Berwick.
She inspected tank parts and was the last woman to get laid off after the war. Later, she worked at Boscov’s and after she retired, she volunteered for the Foster Grandparent program in the Shikellamy School District.
Alberta attended Saint Monica Catholic Church in Sunbury.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Carl E. and Eileen M. Boyle of Willow Street; daughter, Molly A. Boyle and Peter Spatharis of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Timothy Boyle (Meghan), Sean Boyle (Thamaira), Laura Brooks (Shylar), Joseph Krouse (Meghan), David Krouse, Catherine Krouse, Lisa Boyle widow of Brian, John Boyle (Allison), Jennifer Boyle, Melina Spatharis; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John S. Boyle; grandson, Brian Boyle, and 15 siblings.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Saint Monica Catholic Church, Sunbury, where the funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tiburtius Raja officiating.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Monica Catholic Church in Sunbury.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.