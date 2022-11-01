LEWISBURG — Albright Care Services Center received a $500,000 state investment this week to create a Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) program at its facility in Lewisburg.
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-Williamsport) announced the funding Tuesday in a press release. The release said the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) contributed money to help Albright convert its nursing care center into the news LIFE wing, which is part of the national Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). LIFE is a managed care program that offers an all-inclusive package of medical and supportive services for seniors.
“The new LIFE program will be the only one of its kind in Union County,” Yaw said. “This excellent investment will offer vital community support for our seniors.”
“This project will address construction, renovation and improvements to convert the B-Wing of the nursing center. Once completed, the LIFE program will provide a place where seniors can got to connect with others, receive therapy and nutritional meals,” he added.
“Sen. Yaw has been a leader on securing funds for important projects like this in the district,” said Jason Fitzgerald, president of Penn Strategies, which facilitated Albright Care’s application to the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget.
RACP, a $3.1 billion state program, provides grants for development projects that boost the economic, civiv, cultural, recreational or historical value of the surrounding community.
— THE DAILY ITEM