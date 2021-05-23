SUNBURY — Teaching art was something that Uriah Mars Hammond always wanted to do, but never had the right opportunity.
Now the 26-year-old Sunbury man has his chance.
“I am so excited to be part of this community and part of growing the diversity we are seeing here in Sunbury,” the former Lynchburg, Va. man said. “This is an exciting time for all of us.”
“Anytime we have an opportunity to build community and see others’ creative torches is a great thing,” Mars said. “Everybody might not be artists, but to get people thinking creatively and outside the box, it carries over in our lives and we get to inspire new people.”
Mars, who goes by Marcellus Hammond in the art world, said when SRI officials came to him about the idea of teaching art, he was thrilled.
“I was so excited to be part of this,” he said. “This is an opportunity for all of us in the community to come together.”
Mars is also a youth leader at Higher Hope, in Sunbury. “I will be bringing in some of the kids to help teach other kids,” he said. “I am big on peer-to-peer instructions and I think it is a great chance for people to meet each other and learn from each other.”
SRI board member and Councilman Chris Reis said he is also excited for the community to have the chance to showcase their talents.
“We are excited to get an art program in the Albright after all the years of prep work,” Reis said. “This is exactly what we wanted the Albright Center for, along with performing arts so to see it starting to come together is great.”
Mars said he is working with the Sunbury Arts Council on various projects and is excited to have them involved in the program.
“They (the arts council) have been great to me and honestly we are one big community and the more we get to showcase and show we are all part of the same mission, the better off we all are,” he said.
Mars said the community is invited to an art showcase event on June 18 to see what others have been working on.
“This will be a full launch of the new program,” he said. “We hope to see people come out and look around.”
Mars said he is excited to get the pilot program off the ground and looks forward to building on it in the future.
“At the end of the day, as a community, we all have talents and skills and when we bring them together, it brings us together,” he said. “It’s a huge deal and I am excited to see all walks of life come through the doors and show all the skills they have.”
Classes are $10 per participant and there is currently no pre-registration or online payment but as classes pick up, those options may be available, Reis said.
The pilot class will be held May 25 from 4 until 6:30 p.m. at the Albright Center for the Arts at 450 Chestnut St. and is for ages 12-18.