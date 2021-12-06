Alene G. (Minnich-Feese) Fisher, 67, of Lewisburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her residence.
She was born March 1, 1954, in Shamokin, and was raised by her late grandparents, Farros and Marion (Wirt) Feese of Trevorton Road. She was a daughter of the late Roland E. Minnich Sr. and Eloyse G. Heim. Alene was married on March 17, 1972, in Elkton, Md., to George I. Fisher Jr. who survives.
She was a 1972 graduate of Line Mountain High School.
Alene worked as a CNA at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, caregiver at CMSU, joint owner of Fishers Disposal LLC, and was a member of Light House Worship Center, Winfield.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 47 years, George; are one son, Gary E. and wife LeAnn M. Fisher; one daughter, Jolene M. and husband Shawn D. Schmidt; three grandchildren, Mason A. Fisher and fiancé Kyleen R. Hill, Caleb C. Listman, and Ethan M. Fisher; two brothers, Roland E. Minnich Jr. and Russell O. Minnich; one sister, Lori L. Minnich, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Marion Minnich.
A visitation with the family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, followed by the funeral services at 11 a.m. by the Rev. Myron Yoder.
Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alene’s memory Hospice of Evangelical, Lewisburg.